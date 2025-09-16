Member Login
Around a 5-year high, IAG's share price still looks 66% under its fair value to me!

IAG’s share price has risen a lot this year, but this doesn’t mean it can’t rise further. In fact, the numbers point to it still being hugely undervalued.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

International Consolidated Airlines’ (LSE: IAG) share price has risen 105% from its 4 October 12-month traded low of £1.87. In fact, it is now at levels not seen since the first UK Covid lockdown was announced in March 2020.

After that, the British Airways owner’s stock unsurprisingly plummeted as passenger numbers did the same until the end of 2021. Just a couple of months later, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused jet fuel prices to spike. This kept the stock price under pressure.

That said, just because it is back to where it was does not mean more price gains will not come. There could still be a lot of value left in the underlying business, which could power such rises.

Identifying this gap between a stock’s price and its value is key to making major long-term profits, in my experience (this comprises years as a senior investment bank trader and decades as a private investor). To find out if this is true here, I re-examined the business and ran the key numbers.

How’s its earnings growth potential?

Earnings growth ultimately powers any company’s stock price higher over the long term.

A risk to IAG’s is the intense competition in the sector that might pressure its margins. That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that IAG’s earnings will grow by 4.7% a year to the end of 2027. Additionally, return on equity is forecast to be 26.3% by that time.

The airline is targeting medium-term (from 2024 to the beginning of 2027) operating margins of 12-15%. It also aims for a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 13-16%.

ROIC is very similar to return on capital employed. The former is net operating income divided by invested capital while the latter is net operating income divided by capital employed. 

The firm believes increasing British Airways’ margin from 2024’s 14.2% to 15% will be key in achieving these objectives. It believes another crucial factor will be increasing Iberia’s operating profit to €1.4bn, from €1.027bn last year. And it thinks that growing its ‘IAG Loyalty’ scheme will be another critical element here.

How have the recent results looked?

IAG was virtually back to pre-Covid operational levels by the time of its full-year 2023 numbers. Specifically, in the year before Covid hit, its operating profit was €3.3bn (£2.86bn), and its net debt was €6.4bn.

In its 2023 results, its operating profit was €3.5bn and net debt was €9.2bn. By the time of its nine-month 2024 report, even this net debt figure had shrunk to pre-Covid levels, at just €6.2bn.

In its most recent results – half-year 2025 released on 1 August — its operating profit increased 43.5% year on year to €1.878bn. Its net debt fell 27% to €5.459bn.

My investment view

A discounted cash flow valuation shows IAG shares are now 66% undervalued at their current £3.84 price. Therefore, their fair value is £11.29.

At my age of 50+, I think the airline sector is broadly too risky for me. This includes threats from rising fuel costs, further pandemics, and conflict-related closure of routes. At my late stage in the investment cycle, I do not want to wait for stocks to recover from any shocks.

However, I think IAG is well worth the consideration of less risk-averse investors, given its huge undervaluation.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

