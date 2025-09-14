The Rolls-Royce share price has hit a new all-time high this month and is up 1,471% in just five years. Our writer thinks that could be justified.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been higher. Is that a danger signal?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

This month has seen aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) move in a now-familiar direction: up. The Rolls-Royce share price hit yet another all-time high.

That means it now stands an incredible 1,471% higher than it did just five years ago.

Overvalued – or undervalued?

That means that the Rolls-Royce share price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now stands at 39.

To me, that looks expensive. After all, this is not some hot growth stock, but a mature company in a mature industry.

However, as the share price pushing ever higher in recent years has demonstrated, at least some investors reckon that Rolls is looking cheap, not expensive.

Could they be right?

Possibly. After all, the company has improved its financial performance notably in recent years. It has set and subsequently raised demanding targets.

If it continues to do well, earnings could grow. For this year, the firm now expects underlying operating profit of £3.1bn-£3.2bn, up from £2.5bn last year and £1.6bn the year before that.

Rolls is also benefitting from external factors, such as demand growth. Civil aviation demand remains buoyant. Defence spending is also in strong growth mode, while the company’s power systems division is riding a wave of demand that looks set to last for years.

The price may seem frothy — but is it?

Based on that, I think there is a potential justification for the Rolls-Royce share price to stand where it does.

In fact, if it continues to deliver on its goals and there are no nasty surprises along the way, I could imagine we may see the share move even higher.

Still, that incredible gain over the past five years and its current valuation does give me pause to think about whether the Rolls-Royce share price is frothy. The same might be asked of the wider market. Like Rolls, the FTSE 100 has set multiple record highs so far this year.

However, I do not see Rolls as necessarily being a useful barometer of what is going on with the wider market.

After all, its business really has undergone a transformation in performance over the past five years. It has a proven business and large profits.

I think a lot of the reasons for the dramatic turnaround in the Rolls-Royce share price are specific to its business and cannot necessarily be applied to the wider stock market.

I don’t mind missing out

Still, I have no plans to invest – and that suits me fine even if it means I end up missing out on further share price gains.

Why, given that I see a case for the share moving higher? In short: valuation.

Rolls has struggled at various points in the past because civil aviation demand has suddenly fallen off a cliff. Indeed, the five-year share price chart looks so compelling partly because five years ago, the civil aviation sector was struggling to deal with a demand collapse caused by the pandemic.

I see a risk of further such unexpected demand falls in future, perhaps eating badly into Rolls’ revenues and profitability. The current Rolls-Royce share price does not adequately reflect that risk, I feel.