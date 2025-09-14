Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 Warren Buffett investing mistakes to avoid!

3 Warren Buffett investing mistakes to avoid!

Warren Buffett is legendary for his investing prowess. But he doesn’t always get it right. Here’s a trio of mistakes our writer hopes to avoid following.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When investors speak of billionaire Warren Buffett, it is often in a tone of awe. His stock market track record is one of remarkable, outstanding success.

In this year’s letter to shareholders in his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett noted that “During the 2019-23 period, I have used the words ‘mistake’ or ‘error’ 16 times in my letters to you. Many other huge companies have never used either word over that span”.

Buffett is not afraid to admit his mistakes. Here are three I try to avoid.

Mistake one: buying the right business at the wrong time

In the letter, Buffett pointed to what many people may think is a very odd thing for him to call a mistake. In fact, though, he has previously described it as his biggest mistake.

Sixty years ago, present management took control of Berkshire,” writes Buffett. “That move was a mistake – my mistake – and one that plagued us for two decades. Charlie, I should emphasize, spotted my obvious error immediately: Though the price I paid for Berkshire looked cheap, its business – a large northern textile operation – was headed for extinction.”

The mistake here had two elements.

The first was that Warren Buffett was walking into a classic value trap. Berkshire had had a storied past but its marketplace had changed. It was essentially in inevitable decline, but Buffett did not see that.

Berkshire had been a great business – but not by the time Buffett bought it. Since then, the company has transformed and its businesses now span multiple areas with resilient demand.

The second mistake was subtle. There was an opportunity cost to tying up capital in Berkshire. That money could not be used to invest in far better opportunities.

That is why Buffett describes buying Berkshire as such a costly error, despite its massive profitability now. Used elsewhere, the money paid for it could have produced far better results, much quicker, as Buffett later showed with Berkshire’s investments in some brilliant businesses. Given its business model, poor capital allocation remains a risk for Berkshire.

Mistake two: ignoring clearly understood great opportunities

Warren Buffett has said that many of his most costly mistakes were mistakes of omission, not commission.

In other words, the mistake was not what he actually did (as in buying Berkshire) but what he failed to do.

An example is Alphabet.

Buffett has said he should have realised how brilliant its business model was, since Berkshire was spending lots of money to advertise on Google. But, even though Alphabet was well known to Buffett, he did not invest in it.

Mistake three: not acting fast enough on known concerns

As Warren Buffett’s longtime partner Charlie Munger put it when discussing Berkshire’s GEICO insurance operation, “We could see at GEICO how well Google advertising worked and we sat there sucking our thumbs“.

Munger abhorred what he called thumb-sucking: putting off a painful decision when there is already enough indication it ought to be made.

Speaking of his decision to sell a stake in Tesco slowly after an accounting scandal came to light, Buffett wrote in his 2014 shareholders’ letter: “My leisurely pace in making sales would prove expensive. Charlie calls this sort of behaviour ‘thumb-sucking.’ (Considering what my delay cost us, he is being kind)”.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.&lt;/em>&lt;/em>

More on Investing Articles

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

See what an investor would have after putting £10k into BP shares 3 months ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how investors with BP shares are finally making some money, and looks at…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in BAE Systems and Babcock shares 5 years ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reveals the huge sums investors have made from BAE Systems shares and fellow FTSE 100 defence stock Babcock.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Looking for cybersecurity stocks? Here’s 1 from the FTSE 250

| Stephen Wright

As FTSE 250 cybersecurity firm NCC shifts its business to focus on recurring revenues, could this be an unusually good…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

1 proven stock market style that could turbocharge an ISA!

| Ben McPoland

There's more than one way to bake a cake in the stock market. Our writer highlights one investing style and…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo shares continue to slide as financial and health concerns deter consumers. Where to from here?

| Mark Hartley

With consumers' habits shifting, Diageo shares are feeling the pressure. Our writer asks if this drinks giant is still worth…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

The State Pension triple lock may be at risk. Are dividend growth shares the solution for retirees?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend shares with rising payouts can be a great way to build a growing income stream in retirement,…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 in Legal & General shares could mean £1,820 passive income just in year 1

| Alan Oscroft

Investors seek passive income in many and varied ways. But there's only one long-term option for me: high-yielding UK dividend…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that analysts upgraded this week

| Stephen Wright

With the FTSE 100 close to all-time highs, Stephen Wright looks at two stocks that have been generating positive attention…

Read more »