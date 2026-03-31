These 3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yield an average of 8.26%

With many FTSE 100 share prices slipping, dividend yields are on the rise. Mark Hartley looks at the investment case for three income gems.

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I’m always on the look out for high-yielding FTSE 100 shares to beef up my passive income portfolio. In the current market downturn, I noticed the Footsie’s top three dividend stocks have seen their yields soar, now averaging 8.26% between them.

Stock Yield Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) 8.93% Standard Life 8.3% Admiral Group 7.7%

But a yield alone doesn’t equate to guaranteed returns, so let’s take a closer look.

Legal & General

Major life insurer Legal & General’s latest results were mixed rather than spectacular. Management still expects earnings growth to sit towards the top end of its 6%-9% target range and has committed to growing the dividend by 5% for 2024 and 2% a year after that, supported by share buybacks.

Recent macroeconomic worries, including geopolitical tensions, have knocked the share price back, which helps explain why the dividend yield has pushed up to almost 9% – the highest on the FTSE 100.

Still, dividends are never guaranteed. Like most financial stocks, L&G is sensitive to economic shocks, market swings, and regulatory changes. Fortunatley, a strong pipeline of pension risk transfer deals and steady growth in its asset management arm are working hard to mitigate these risks.

It may not be bullet proof, but it’s certainly worth considering in my book.

Standard Life

Standard Life focuses on pensions, savings, and retirement products. It recently lifted its total annual dividend to 55.4p, up 2.6% year on year. The yield now sits around 8.3%, near the highest it’s been this year.

Under the bonnet, adjusted operating profit has been ahead of forecasts, and management expects around £500m of excess cash in 2026 as it finishes paying down debt.

However, a shaky balance sheet and recent rebranding have dented the share price and irked investors. Now, the shares trade on a low valuation, suggesting the market remains cautious despite improvements. It must continue to deliver strong results, as any slip up could extend losses.

Admiral Group

Admiral Group is best known for car insurance, but it also sells home cover and runs a growing loans business. It has delivered a sharp jump in profits in recent years, with 2024 pre‑tax profit almost doubling and dividends rising strongly as customer numbers and turnover have grown.

Lately, it’s faced the risk of losses due to the ongoing motor-finance scandal, which could hurt profits. But it continues to post record earnings, with return on equity (ROE) above 50% and analysts expecting further growth.

Trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13, it’s not as cheap as the other two. But given its strong reputation, I think it’s still worth considering.

Final thoughts

The market correction may have hit share prices, but the basic story hasn’t changed for these established FTSE 100 names. Standard Life’s recent rebrand has potential, but for now, I’ll keep it on the back burner until further clarity.

Admiral and L&G feature strong brands, solid balance sheets, and generous dividends policies backed by ongoing cash generation. That makes them both worth considering for a long‑term income portfolio, in my view.

The catch is that even after the dip, they’re still not trading at bargain basement prices. Any stumble — whether a weak earnings report or a nasty macro surprise – could lead to an extended downturn.

To reduce risk, I always opt for sensible position sizes and maintain a highly-diversified portfolio.