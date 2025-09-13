Member Login
Over 55s can’t afford to ignore the stock market. Here’s why

Investing in the stock market’s one of the best ways to build and grow wealth. And it can be an important part of financial planning, even after 55.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A large proportion of over-55s in Britain aren’t investing their money in the stock market. According to research from wealth management platform Stratiphy, only around 23% in this segment of the population have invested money in stocks over the past 12 months (compared to 47% of those aged 18-34).

Now obviously, many people aged 55 or over may be thinking about, or already in, retirement. But here’s why not investing in stocks at this age could be problematic.

A major risk for everybody

When it comes to financial/retirement planning, a major risk we all face today is ‘longevity risk’. This is the risk of outliving our savings.

There are two key issues at play here. The first is that many of us are living much longer than previous generations. Today, a lot of people are living well into their 90s, meaning that substantial savings are needed for the long term.

The second is that the cost of living is continually rising. So the purchasing power is constantly being eroded.

Note that if inflation was to average 3% for the next 30 years, £100,000 of savings in 2025 would have a purchasing power of around £40,000 in today’s money by 2055. That shows how destructive inflation can be to wealth.

Put these two issues together and it could be quite risky not to invest in the stock market at 55. Because if someone’s money isn’t growing, they could face a significant financial shortfall later in life, assuming they don’t have a huge savings pot today.

A lower-risk investment

It’s worth pointing out that someone doesn’t have to take on a huge amount of risk to invest in the stock market. Today, there are plenty of lower-risk products and products available that could generate solid long-term returns without a lot of volatility.

An example here is the City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY). This invests in large, blue-chip UK companies (eg HSBC, Shell, Tesco, etc) with the aim of providing long-term growth in income and capital.

Over the last decade, it’s returned around 7% a year, which isn’t bad when you consider that over this timeframe markets have experienced a few bouts of turbulence (Brexit and Covid-19).

Note that a large chunk of these returns have come from dividend payments. Last year, the trust paid out 20.8p per share in dividends, which translates to a yield of about 4.2% today (better than most UK savings accounts are paying right now).

I’ll point out that the trust has increased its dividend payout for 59 consecutive years. If it can continue increasing its payout, it could offer inflation protection for investors.

Now, this product’s going to be riskier than cash savings. If stock markets experience a wobble, the value of an investment could fall. All things considered however, I believe this product is well suited to the over 55s with a long-term view.

To my mind, it’s worth a look as part of a diversified portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Tesco Plc. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

