Here’s why a SIPP could be the perfect place to put some of your savings

The SIPP, or Self-Invested Personal Pension, receives tax relief, meaning retirement savers can get a portion of their tax back.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Approximately 5.3m people had a SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) in 2024. That’s a decent figure, but only a small percentage of the 55m or so adults in the UK. Now, this doesn’t surprise me as most of us can access state and workplace pensions.

However, this also means that nearly 50m people could be missing out on the potential benefits of running an additional pension, or consolidated pension, through a SIPP.

Perhaps the biggest incentive to open a SIPP is the tax relief. For every £80 paid in, the government adds another £20, effectively giving basic-rate taxpayers an immediate 25% boost to their contributions.

Higher and additional-rate taxpayers can claim back even more through their tax return, making SIPPs one of the most efficient ways to grow retirement savings. Over the course of decades, this upfront uplift compounds alongside investment returns, significantly enhancing the eventual pension pot.

Of course, generous tax treatment doesn’t automatically make SIPPs the right choice for everyone. They offer access to a broad universe of investments, but with that comes the responsibility of making sound decisions and tolerating market volatility.

For some, the flexibility to pick shares, funds, or trusts can be empowering. However, for others, it can be overwhelming. Of course, this flexibility does mean SIPP holders can make it as easy or complex as they want it to be.

Nonetheless, it’s important to remember that poor investment decisions can result in investors losing money.

Investing wisely

Success in investments typically comes from taking a measured and typically quite patient approach, rather than chasing quick wins. One simple investment I continue to make in my SIPP is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

This investment trust holds shares in some of the world’s most pioneering companies including SpaceX, TSMC, Meta, and Nvidia. And while the portfolio is typically geared towards technology companies, there is some luxury exposure through the likes of Ferrari.

These are companies that have experienced impressive growth in recent years, but they’re also typically more volatile. This could suit a SIPP as investors typically aren’t looking to cash out in the near future.

Long-term trends support this. The stock is up 38% over 12 months, 19% over five years, and 2,812% since 1993. In other words, £10,000 invested 32 years ago would now be worth £290,000.

There are always risks when it comes to investing. One here is gearing — borrowing to invested. Gearing can be a great thing when the value of the investments is going up, but it can magnify losses when these investments fall.

However, I’d once again point to the trust’s long-term performance and its track record for picking the next big winner. It’s a part of my SIPP and my ISA. I certainly believe it’s worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

