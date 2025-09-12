Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This 63p penny stock could rise 83%, according to City analysts

This 63p penny stock could rise 83%, according to City analysts

This penny stock crashed spectacularly a few years ago. However, it’s now rising again and analysts believe it can climb much higher.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Penny stocks are high-risk investments, so they’re not for everyone. However, if someone has the risk tolerance, they can be worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio given their potential for strong gains.

Here, I’m going to highlight a penny stock that I hold in my portfolio today (it’s the only such stock I currently own). I see a lot of potential in this one and so do City analysts.

A tiny company

The pick I want to highlight is Calnex Solutions (LSE: CLX). It’s a leading provider of telecom network testing products and services.

It currently trades for 63p. At that share price, its market cap is around £55m, so we’re talking about a very small company.

Long-term growth potential

Now, I’ve held this one for a few years now, and it has been a wild ride (as is often the case with penny stocks). At one stage, I was sitting on great profits, yet today I’m in the red.

What went wrong? Calnex’s revenue and profit growth suddenly slowed on the back of a slowdown in telecoms industry spending – this hit the share price badly.

I continue to believe that the stock can deliver strong returns, however. For a start, I expect telecom network testing to pick up at some point. Today, 5G networks are still very primitive in many parts of the world. Here in the UK, I can’t even get 5G reception in many parts of London!

Secondly, the company has recently been moving into new markets such as defence, cloud computing, and satellites. I suspect the defence market may provide some compelling opportunities for the group in the years ahead, given that many European countries are ramping up their defence spending significantly.

It’s worth noting that in a recent AGM Statement the company stated that growing traction in the cloud and defence markets provides the board with confidence that performance this financial year (ending 31 March) will be in line with market expectations (analysts currently expect revenue growth of 11%). It added that because it now operates in a range of end markets, it’s not reliant on a recovery in the telecoms market for growth.

High risk, high reward

Now, I need to stress that this is very much a high-risk stock. Profits have tanked in recent years and there’s no guarantee that they’ll recover (they could fall further).

I think it’s worth at least taking a look as a high-risk, potentially-high-reward play, however. If earnings do pick up, the share price could fly and it has already started to move higher recently.

I’ll point out that founder and CEO Tommy Cook owns 20% of the company’s shares. So, it’s in his interests to kickstart growth and get the share price firing again.

Note that analysts at Canaccord Genuity currently have a 115p price target on the stock. That’s roughly 83% above the current share price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Calnex Solutions. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’m avoiding at all costs

| Stephen Wright

Many UK shares have good growth prospects and attractive valuations. But there are also some that investors should consider staying…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How many Rolls-Royce shares would it take to earn a £1,000 annual passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to see if it's worth buying Rolls-Royce shares for income, on the assumption that the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Renewable energy: 1 analyst predicts a 51% rise for this FTSE 100 stock!

| John Fieldsend

More good news recently for one of the FTSE 100’s top renewable energy stocks. Is it time for our Foolish…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

I think this is the number 1 no-brainer buy on the FTSE 100 today! So I bought it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is putting his money where his mouth is. He decided this FTSE 100 stock is a no-brainer buy,…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

If you invest £2,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how much money you could have by 2050

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long run, a Stocks and Shares ISA can turn small amounts of money into large sums with a…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Is there an income opportunity in this undervalued £138m stock with a 13% dividend yield?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether Doric Nimrod Air 3’s huge 13% dividend yield and unique aircraft-leasing model make it a stock…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

Despite the NatWest share price rising 58% in a year, the stock’s still yielding 4.8%

| James Beard

The NatWest share price is higher than before it went ex-dividend in August. Today (12 September), eligible shareholders will receive…

Read more »

Diverse children studying outdoors
Investing Articles

The ‘sleep easy’ portfolio? 5 FTSE dividend stocks that have never missed a payment in 20 years

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at five FTSE dividend shares that haven’t missed a payment in two decades, with a deep dive…

Read more »