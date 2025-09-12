Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I think this is the number 1 no-brainer buy on the FTSE 100 today! So I bought it

I think this is the number 1 no-brainer buy on the FTSE 100 today! So I bought it

Harvey Jones is putting his money where his mouth is. He decided this FTSE 100 stock is a no-brainer buy, then went ahead and bought it. Why?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I’ve been scouring the FTSE 100 for top stocks to tuck inside my Self-Invested Personal Pension, and on Tuesday I took the plunge.

In recent years, I’ve focused on high-yielding dividend stocks trading on single-digit price-to-earnings ratios, hoping for a mix of income and share price recovery. Lately though, I’ve been leaning towards businesses with more growth potential, even if that means climbing the valuation scale.

I still love a bargain though, so I’ve been hunting for companies that have taken a knock but look good to go. And one jumped out at me: London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG).

The group has potential

After a blistering run the stock has struggled in recent years. The price is down 10% over the past month, 15% over 12 months, and broadly flat over five years.

Yet first-half results, released on 31 July, don’t reflect that. Adjusted earnings per share rose 20.1% to 208.9p. Management lifted the interim dividend 14.6% to 47p and launched a £1bn share buyback.

On top of that, the group is deepening its partnership with Microsoft to build AI tools for banks and asset managers. If successful, that could transform its growth profile over the next decade.

Financial data has become as essential as electricity for global markets, and London Stock Exchange Group is one of the biggest providers. The company’s recurring revenues give it resilience through economic cycles. So why the loss of swagger?

Investors clearly hoped for more. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was in the mid-30s last year, and when that happens, there’s a lot of expectation built-in. The slightest miss can be punished.

Also, AI could cut headcounts in City firms that rely on its tech, meaning fewer users for the software LSEG is developing. The stock market has been wobbly and we’re heading into the traditionally tricky autumn months. In fact, I was hoping to buy the stock on a wider market dip, but didn’t have the patience to wait.

Analysts bullish

I’m not the only one who rates this stock. Of the 18 brokers giving ratings, 14 say it’s a Strong Buy, two say Buy, and two say Hold. None say Sell. The consensus one-year target is 12,595p, which would mark a massive 42% gain from here. Insider buying after July’s results adds to my confidence.

But we’ll see. I don’t expect the road to be smooth. London Stock Exchange Group is still pricier than the average FTSE 100 stock, with a P/E of 24. But for me, this is the closest thing to a no-brainer buy the FTSE 100 offers right now. Investors may want to consider buying too, but only with a long-term view.

I’d rather take my chances on a high-quality growth business like this than let cash sit idle. As always, time will tell, but I’m glad I jumped in. I’ve kept some powder dry and if there’s an autumn sell-off, I’ll average down and buy more.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’m avoiding at all costs

| Stephen Wright

Many UK shares have good growth prospects and attractive valuations. But there are also some that investors should consider staying…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How many Rolls-Royce shares would it take to earn a £1,000 annual passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to see if it's worth buying Rolls-Royce shares for income, on the assumption that the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Renewable energy: 1 analyst predicts a 51% rise for this FTSE 100 stock!

| John Fieldsend

More good news recently for one of the FTSE 100’s top renewable energy stocks. Is it time for our Foolish…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This 63p penny stock could rise 83%, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock crashed spectacularly a few years ago. However, it’s now rising again and analysts believe it can climb…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

If you invest £2,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how much money you could have by 2050

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long run, a Stocks and Shares ISA can turn small amounts of money into large sums with a…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Is there an income opportunity in this undervalued £138m stock with a 13% dividend yield?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether Doric Nimrod Air 3’s huge 13% dividend yield and unique aircraft-leasing model make it a stock…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

Despite the NatWest share price rising 58% in a year, the stock’s still yielding 4.8%

| James Beard

The NatWest share price is higher than before it went ex-dividend in August. Today (12 September), eligible shareholders will receive…

Read more »

Diverse children studying outdoors
Investing Articles

The ‘sleep easy’ portfolio? 5 FTSE dividend stocks that have never missed a payment in 20 years

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at five FTSE dividend shares that haven’t missed a payment in two decades, with a deep dive…

Read more »