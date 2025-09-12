Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to start an ISA from scratch for a child

Here’s how to start an ISA from scratch for a child

Dr James Fox explains how parents can leverage the power of a Stocks and Shares ISA to build wealth for their child or children.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

We all want the best for our children. And in a practical sense, that often means financial freedom and wealth. One way to achieve this is through a Stocks and Shares ISA, which can be started as a Junior ISA from the moment they are born.

The process is straightforward — most providers allow parents or guardians to set one up online in just a few minutes. Once opened, the account belongs to the child, but only they can access the money when they turn 18, ensuring it is preserved for their future.

What makes a Junior ISA particularly effective is the opportunity to build wealth through consistent contributions. Even small amounts saved monthly can add up over time, especially when invested in stocks and shares. The long time horizon works in favour of the child, allowing the ups and downs of markets to smooth out while the overall trend of growth takes hold.

Crucially, the power of compounding magnifies these contributions. When returns are reinvested, they begin generating further returns of their own, creating exponential growth. Starting early maximises this effect, turning modest, regular savings into a significant financial foundation by adulthood. It’s a simple, disciplined approach with lasting rewards.

Running the maths

So let’s imagine a family contribute £250 monthly to a child’s Junior ISA, and then the child continues to contribute that amount when they turn 18. Well, assuming a very achievable average 8% return, that £250 a month could be worth £372,000 by the age of 30.

Of course, there are different levers to pull here too. Some investors would be able to beat an 8% annualised return. At 10% annualised growth, that end figure would be £565,000.

And naturally, larger contributions would help fuel the fire of growth. The maximum contribution allowance for a Junior ISA is £9,000, and the current maximum contribution for an adult Stocks and Shares ISA is £20,000. As such, the £250 used in the above example leaves plenty of room for raising the contributions.

Where to invest?

I prefer to invest in one or two stocks a month as part of an ISA strategy — I do things a little differently in a SIPP. One stock I continue to like is Jet2 (LSE:JET2), the UK’s No 1 tour operator.

The company’s share recently sank after announcing that earnings would likely come in at the lower end of its forecasts. One of the reasons behind this is an increasingly late booking pattern, which reduces Jet2’s ability to plan and organise assets according to demand.

Noting “a less certain consumer environment“, the airline said it would be cutting seats on sale from 5.8m to 5.6m for the winter season. This is still an increase of 9% on last winter.

While some analysts will point to relatively thin operating margins, as well as pressures from the government’s budget, I still believe this is a strong business. The balance sheet is fortress-like and it actually trades on low cash-adjusted multiples. All in all, I definitely believe the stock is worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

If you invest £2,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how much money you could have by 2050

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long run, a Stocks and Shares ISA can turn small amounts of money into large sums with a…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Is there an income opportunity in this undervalued £138m stock with a 13% dividend yield?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether Doric Nimrod Air 3’s huge 13% dividend yield and unique aircraft-leasing model make it a stock…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

Despite the NatWest share price rising 58% in a year, the stock’s still yielding 4.8%

| James Beard

The NatWest share price is higher than before it went ex-dividend in August. Today (12 September), eligible shareholders will receive…

Read more »

Diverse children studying outdoors
Investing Articles

The ‘sleep easy’ portfolio? 5 FTSE dividend stocks that have never missed a payment in 20 years

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at five FTSE dividend shares that haven’t missed a payment in two decades, with a deep dive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

14% dividend yield! Will investors regret not buying this AI passive income stock?

| Stephen Wright

Sometimes, passive income opportunities that look too good to be true often are. But other times, investors need to be…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! Is this one of the best FTSE 250 stocks for passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Constructing a portfolio of high-yielding, passive income-generating stocks remains this writer’s preferred way of building wealth. Here's one of his…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I won’t touch Lloyds’ shares with a bargepole

| James Beard

Our writer doesn’t want to buy Lloyds shares even though the bank’s stock has been one of the best performers…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 top S&P 500 stock to consider buying on a 31% dip

| Ben McPoland

Investors are worried that this S&P 500 stock may become a loser in the age of AI. But if it…

Read more »