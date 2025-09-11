Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 9% today, I reckon this FTSE AIM stock can push on

Up 9% today, I reckon this FTSE AIM stock can push on

Our writer thinks the turnaround in the Fevertree share price can continue, making this a FTSE AIM stock to keep an eye on.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Group of friends meet up in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) was on the move today (11 September). As I write, the FTSE AIM stock is up 9.7% to 850p.

This means the posh tonic maker’s comeback is gathering steam, with the shares now 26% higher this year. Longer-term shareholders are still suffering though, as Fevertree remains 78% off a peak reached in 2018.

Earnings release

Fevertree released its interim results today, and they were a bit mixed (no pun intended). Group revenue edged up 2% at constant currency to £171m, but came in flat on a reported basis. Hardly the Fevertree growth story of yesteryear.

Pre-tax profit fell 15% to £11.2m, due to exceptional costs related to its strategic distribution and manufacturing deal with US brewer Molson Coors (owner of Carling).

As the majority of Fevertree’s products for the US are currently produced in the UK, this partnership is exposed to tariffs. However, production is set to move stateside in the medium term.

Zooming in on the geographies, UK sales fell 6% as higher duty, wages and business rates were “driving pricing pressure” in pubs, bars, and restaurants. With more tax rises seemingly inevitable, and employer regulation about to increase, the growth outlook for the UK market remains very gloomy.

Fortunately, Fevertree is a global brand nowadays, and its Rest of the World sales grew by 10% (17% at constant currency). In Australia, it outpaced the wider market with sales up 12%, driven by sodas and ginger beer.

The key growth market long term though is the US, where sales rose 6% to £62.4m. The company managed to extend its market-leading position in both tonic water and ginger beer. It’s very encouraging that the brand is still growing in a very tough US drinks market.

Taking the longer view

Based on current forecasts, the stock is trading at around 30 times next year’s forecast earnings. At first glance, that’s quite a punchy valuation, especially given the risks associated with the relentless pressure on consumer spending.

Yet I think patient shareholders might be rewarded here. As Fevertree points out, the Molson Coors deal is expected to bring “operational capabilities and economies of scale that will unlock significant incremental US profitability over the medium term“. Especially once US production is brought onshore and ramped-up marketing initiatives drive brand awareness and (hopefully) sales growth.

The strategic partnership with Molson Coors in the US will allow the Group to leverage the expertise, scale and total beverage ambition of Molson Coors to deliver against an ever-broadening opportunity for Fever-Tree in our key growth market

Fevertree.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet is in great shape, with the cash position rising 97% in the period to £130m. This was down to the January deal with Molson Coors, which took an 8.5% stake in the premium drinks mixer deal.

Flush with cash, the firm upped the interim dividend 2% to just under 6p, while extending its £100m share buyback programme by £30m to run through 2026.

Finally, Fevertree says it has made a good start to the second half. Its ginger beers and sodas are tapping into the broader trend of younger people drinking less alcohol.

With US profit margins set to expand over the medium term, I think the stock is worth considering today at 850p.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fevertree Drinks Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

How much passive income could you make from a £50k ISA pot?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through using an ISA to generate cash flow from dividend stocks, and provides a particular example for…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s soared 64% in 2 months. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that NIO stock's brilliant recent performance could potentially be a sign of things to come. But there…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Will Rachel Reeves sink the Lloyds share price?

| John Fieldsend

The Lloyds share price has a couple of threats on the horizon. Are rough times coming for the Black Horse…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up by more than half in just 1 year. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tesla stock price has surged in the past year -- and the past decade. Our writer explores the prospect…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

How much do investors need in an ISA to earn a £3,500 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

The most active investors are saving decent amounts these days. What kind of passive income could they end up targeting…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

AI stocks: what will be the UK’s role in the AI revolution?

| John Fieldsend

On a recent visit to Britain, Nvidia CEO said some very nice things. Are his comments perhaps a sign to…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Something big caught my eye as this FTSE 250 stock jumped 12% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 stock that outlined a key growth area in a trading update that could…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Down 33% in a year, is the JD Sports share price coiled to rebound?

| Christopher Ruane

Although the JD share price is down by a third over the past year, it's been on a tear since…

Read more »