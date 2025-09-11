Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Fevertree Drinks’ share price soars 12% on strong US sales! Time to buy in?

Fevertree Drinks’ share price soars 12% on strong US sales! Time to buy in?

Fevertree’s share price has leapt after news of sector-beating US sales. Is the drinks maker a top buy as its Molson Coors tie-up begins?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

It’s been a miserable few months for Fevertree Drinks‘ (LSE:FEVR) share price. Poor economic data and resurgent inflation in its key US, UK, and European markets have fanned fears over consumer spending. Worries over how trade US tariffs will impact profits have also weighed (the company makes most of its products in Britain).

But Fevertree shares have sprung back to life on Thursday (11 September) on news of strong drink mixer sales Stateside. The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) company was dealing 12.2% higher on the day, at 870p per share.

I do love a good recovery story. So I’m considering adding some of Fevertree shares to my portfolio. What should I do?

Strength in the States

Fevertree’s stunning sales growth of yesteryear is now a distant memory as the business battles a tough economic backcloth. However, strong first-half US sales announced today have ignited hopes of a turnaround, and underlined the potential long-term benefits of the firm’s tie-up with Molson Coors.

Adjusted sales to US customers rose 4% in the six months to June, data showed today. The US is the company’s single largest market and responsible for 36% of group sales.

Encouragingly, growth was seen across both on-trade and retail categories, Fevertree said. And in the latter channel, it noted that sales of its “‘core four’ mixers (tonic, ginger beer, ginger ale and club soda)” grew 16%, which was “more than five times” the broader category.

Trouble elsewhere

Fevertree’s outperformance can be explained by its excellent brand power and the quality of its products. This bodes well for its Molson Coors link-up, which began in June and will see the US company produce, sell, and distribute Fever-Tree drinks and mixers in the States.

But the US isn’t the be-all-and-end-all for the London company. The UK and Mainland Europe are also important markets, where the company sources 28% and 26% of total sales, respectively. And trading in these places remain under severe pressure.

First-half adjusted sales dropped 6% in Fevertree’s home market, thanks chiefly to on-trade weakness where rising costs are pushing spirits and mixer prices skywards. Troubles in Germany also meant combined sales in other European countries dipped 1% on an adjusted basis.

These problems outside the US meant group adjusted sales growth was trimmed to 2%.

A fragile price recovery

On balance, I’m not convinced Thursday’s news merits the sort of reaction that’s driven Fevertree shares through the roof.

They’ve reminded the market of the company’s enormous brand power and its earnings potential Stateside. They also underline the benefits of the company’s diversification into other product categories.

Yet, today’s interims also again reveal its growth struggles in other core markets. Economic conditions there are tough and tipped to remain so. And in the UK, it faces severe structural problems in the critical off-trade segment.

Following Fevertree’s share price spike today, the company trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.2 times. This is exceedingly high in my opinion given those challenges. And when factoring in other threats, like the potential impact of the booming weight-loss drug market on its drinks, I think it looks downright expensive.

For this reason, I’m happy to look for other UK shares to buy.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fevertree Drinks Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to retire comfortably in 2025?

| Stephen Wright

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way to earn tax-free passive income. But how much does it take…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

See how much you’d need in a SIPP to target a £2,500 monthly retirement income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does the arithmetic to see how much an investor needs in their SIPP to aim for a comfortable…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

How much passive income could you make from a £50k ISA pot?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through using an ISA to generate cash flow from dividend stocks, and provides a particular example for…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s soared 64% in 2 months. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that NIO stock's brilliant recent performance could potentially be a sign of things to come. But there…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Will Rachel Reeves sink the Lloyds share price?

| John Fieldsend

The Lloyds share price has a couple of threats on the horizon. Are rough times coming for the Black Horse…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up by more than half in just 1 year. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tesla stock price has surged in the past year -- and the past decade. Our writer explores the prospect…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Up 9% today, I reckon this FTSE AIM stock can push on

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks the turnaround in the Fevertree share price can continue, making this a FTSE AIM stock to keep…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

How much do investors need in an ISA to earn a £3,500 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

The most active investors are saving decent amounts these days. What kind of passive income could they end up targeting…

Read more »