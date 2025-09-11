Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Haleon shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Haleon shares 1 year ago is now worth…

Haleon shares are among the most traded on the FTSE 100 but arguably don’t get the attention they deserve. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Haleon (LSE:HLN) shares are quite unique. After all, the company’s the only pure-play consumer health business on the index. Most other big healthcare names are pharma giants such as AstraZeneca or GSK, or their diversified consumer goods players including Unilever and Reckitt. Because of that uniqueness, it’s one of those stocks that’s long been on my watchlist.

So would an investment in Haleon have been successful? Well, the stock’s actually down 8% over the past 12 months. As such, £10,000 invested then would be worth £9,200 today. That’s not great, but around £180 in the form of dividends would have cushioned the blow ever so slightly.

What’s behind the drop?

Haleon shares have struggled over the past 12 months as investors reassessed growth expectations in consumer healthcare. The stock was pressured by concerns around slowing demand in key categories, especially in North America, where its respiratory portfolio faced a softer consumer environment after strong post-pandemic comparisons.

Questions over the company’s ability to consistently deliver top-line growth while managing cost inflation and foreign exchange headwinds also weighed on sentiment. At the same time, Haleon’s relatively high debt load from the GSK spin-off left the market cautious, particularly in a higher rate environment.

Its latest half-year results highlighted both sides of the story. Profitability looked strong, with margins expanding on the back of supply chain efficiencies and productivity gains, while oral health delivered robust growth.

However, management cut its organic revenue growth guidance for FY25 to around 3.5% (down from 4-6%). This reflects some weakness in North America. That trade-off between margin resilience and top-line momentum has remained central to the stock’s performance.

Not obviously undervalued

Haleon’s valuation reflects the market’s view of it as a steady, brand-driven cash generator rather than a high-growth story. The stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) that steps down from 20.7 times in 2025 to 17.3 times by 2027. That’s broadly in line with consumer staples peers and suggesting earnings growth should gradually bring the multiple down.

At the same time, the company’s strong free cash flow generation supports both deleveraging and dividend growth. Dividends are growing steadily, with the payout ratio settling around 40%. That translates into a prospective yield moving from 1.9% in 2025 to around 2.4% by 2027.

While this yield’s modest, some investors will be reassured to know that these payments are backed by resilient earnings from household brands such as Sensodyne and Panadol.

Net debt‘s projected to fall from £9.9bn in 2022 to £6.4bn by 2027. That’s going to ease concerns about balance sheet leverage left over from the spin-off from GSK. Clearly, as debt’s falling, the balance sheet seems manageable, but it will still be a drag on earnings.

The bottom line

Analysts remain fairly positive on Haleon, with consensus at Outperform and an average target price of 413.6p — about 15% above the current share price. Personally, I don’t believe the stock’s clearly undervalued, but appreciate there’s a lot of value within the Haleon portfolio and the stock’s valuation isn’t overly demanding. As such, I do believe it’s worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, GSK, Haleon Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that’s skyrocketed into the top 10 of this FTSE 100 fund

| Ben McPoland

This growth stock has jumped more than 150% since April, putting it among some heavy hitters in this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around 87p now, Vodafone’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £2.02

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has risen strongly this year but looks set to rise even more to me, powered by its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a strong H1, this FTSE 250 gem forecasts annual earnings growth of 16% and looks 32% underpriced to fair value!

| Simon Watkins

This relatively overlooked FTSE 250 stock released strong H1 results, leaving its earnings growth prospects looking strong and its share…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Here’s why the BP share price could soon come under pressure (but I’m not selling up)

| James Beard

Since 'Liberation Day', the BP share price has soared 26%. But even though I think this rally could be short-lived,…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price about to storm higher?

| Royston Wild

Associated British Foods' (ABF) share price slumped to five-month lows after weaker-than-expected sales numbers at Primark.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

With 10,000 Legal & General shares, this is how much second income an investor could earn

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates the potential second income an investor could earn from 10,000 L&G shares. But is it the best…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

After a tough 2025, FTSE 100 miners are seeing unusually high trading volume. Time to buy?

| Mark Hartley

FTSE 100 miners such as Glencore and Anglo-American have struggled in 2025, but a surge in trading volumes could signal…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks that have paid reliable passive income for decades

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details the excellent track record of two leading dividend-paying FTSE shares that have long delivered passive income to…

Read more »