Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My favourite UK growth share crashed 20% this morning – should I sell or buy more?

My favourite UK growth share crashed 20% this morning – should I sell or buy more?

Harvey Jones had high hopes when he bought this growth share but they have been dashed and dashed again. What on earth should he do now?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I bought growth share Warpaint London (LSE: W7L) last year to inject some excitement and adventure into my portfolio. And I’ve got it. Unfortunately, it’s the wrong type, with the stock crashing 20% this morning (10 September) after publishing its first-half 2025 results.

The AIM-listed beauty specialist, owner of brands including W7, Technic and Super Facialist, sells affordable cosmetics through the likes of Boots in the UK, as well as in the Netherlands, the Philippines and the US. The shares were skyrocketing when I bought them, but the momentum drained away after full-year 2024 revenues, published in February, fell short of expectations. They still climbed 13.8% to £102m, but it wasn’t enough.

Yesterday, I was sitting on a loss of about 25%. After today’s shocker I’m down 44%. So what do I do now?

Warpaint plc is badly injured

Today’s numbers looked solid at first glance. Group revenue rose 8% to £49.3m, helped by February’s acquisition of Brand Architekts. UK sales jumped almost 16% to £18m, while overseas revenue edged up 3.2% to £31.3m. Gross margins improved 250 basis points to 45%. Management flagged up growth opportunities in Boots and Superdrug stores.

But profit before tax plunged 41% to £6.4m, largely due to foreign exchange losses and acquisition-related costs. Adjusted earnings per share fell 13% to 8.5p. The group did at least raise its interim dividend from 3.5p to 4p. The trailing yield is now 4.73%.

What really spooked investors was the guidance. The board now forecasts adjusted EBITDA between £23.5m and £25.5m, sharply down from previous guidance of approximately £29m. Management blamed weak consumer sentiment in the UK, uncertainty in the US, and the collapse of a long-standing partner, Bodycare, which owes £300,000. With the shares now down 50% over 12 months, I’m wondering whether to cut and run.

Never sell in a panic

Warpaint is still expanding, margins are improving, and Christmas trading should help. But sentiment has soured.

Under strict Motley Fool trading rules, I can’t buy or sell a stock within two full days of writing about it. That’s gives me time to cool off. Selling today would only turn today’s paper loss into a real one. There’s a chance it could be mitigated, if bargain hunters move in.

Buying is risky too. In my experience, problems like the ones we see today can drag on. There may be more bad news in the pipeline. Another reason to let the dust settle.

The big question is whether the long-term story still holds and you know what, I think it probably does. So I’m going to keep watching and see if management can give Warpaint a rosy glow.

AIM-listed recovery play

There may even be a case for investors who don’t yet hold the stock to consider buying at today’s much lower entry point, but they must be ready for more volatility. I’d advise extreme caution.

There’s a danger I’m holding for the wrong reasons. Basically, because I refuse to admit I got it wrong. But if the inflation eases and interest rates fall, a beaten down consumer stock like this one could rally hard. For now, Warpaint stays in my portfolio while I lick my wounds.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Warpaint London Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Warpaint London Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Forecast annual earnings growth of 28%, 52% undervalued and with a projected 6.3% dividend yield, are BP shares set to soar?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares are set to see very strong profit growth in the coming years, which should ultimately power their price…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Meet the £2.61 dividend stock that has more potential than Lloyds and Rolls-Royce shares, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

According to City analysts, this under-the-radar UK dividend stock has the potential to rise almost 50% over the next 12…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 8.3% in a day! What on earth’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| James Beard

Our writer tries to find out why the Burberry share price tanked yesterday. But he doesn't see any need to…

Read more »

Man At Desk Trading Screen
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 income shares to buy? Here are a 6% yielder and a 7.9%-yielding share I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

13,500 shares of this rebounding FTSE 250 stock could unlock £2,000 a year in passive income

| Mark Hartley

Bouncing back with an 8% yield, this FTSE 250 stock could deliver over £2,000 in annual passive income. Our writer…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

After the Rolls-Royce share price hit an all-time high, is it finally too late to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price dipped a bit during the recent tech stock sell-off, but it's since risen right back up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I don’t think a stock market crash is coming in October. But there might be a correction

| James Beard

It’s that time of year when our writer becomes anxious about the possibility of a stock market crash.  But history…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in the BAE Systems share price?

| James Beard

Since September 2020, the BAE Systems share price has risen nearly 250%. Our writer considers whether this impressive run is…

Read more »