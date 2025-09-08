Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my BAE Systems share price prediction for 2026

Here’s my BAE Systems share price prediction for 2026

BAE Systems’ share price has risen about 130% over the last three years. Edward Sheldon’s prediction is that it will continue to climb.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The share price of defence contractor BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) has soared over the last few years. Currently, the shares are trading for 1,788p – roughly 130% higher than the level they were at three years ago.

Here, I’m going to provide my share price forecast for 2026. Let’s crunch some numbers.

Favourable backdrop

Before running some calculations, it’s worth looking at the backdrop here to set the scene. This will help to give some context to my assumptions and predictions.

Looking ahead, I think business conditions for BAE Systems are likely to be quite favourable. For a start, geopolitical risk remains high. Currently, there are multiple conflicts across the world, and these could potentially escalate and draw in other nations. So, no government can afford to take national security lightly.

Secondly, NATO members recently committed to increasing their defence budgets to 5% of GDP from 2% by 2035. That’s a huge increase and it’s likely to benefit BAE Systems in the years ahead. Note that BAE offers a broad range of defence solutions including fighter jets, warships, submarines, combat vehicles, air defence systems, munitions, advanced military electronics, and cybersecurity. So, it’s well placed to capitalise on the increased spending from NATO.

Where might the share price go?

Now, when it comes to making a share price forecast, there are several ways one can go about it. One straightforward way is to forecast earnings per share (EPS) for a particular year and then apply an earnings multiple to this forecast. I’ll use this strategy to keep things simple. However, I’ll also provide a ‘base case’ and a more optimistic ‘bull case’.

Currently, City analysts expect BAE Systems’ EPS to rise 12% to 84p in 2026. Let’s assume this forecast is going to be accurate.

For my base case, I’m going to assume that in 2027, earnings rise another 10%. That takes EPS to 92.4p.

As for valuation, I’m going to predict that in late 2026 investors believe that BAE Systems shares are worth 21 times forward-looking earnings (this is the earnings multiple now). That gives us a price target of 1,940p – 9% above the current share price.

For my bull case, I’m going to assume that in 2027, BAE Systems’ earnings rise 12% year on year. That takes EPS to 94.1p.

In terms of valuation, I’m going to predict that the market is willing to pay 23 times forward-looking earnings for the stock. That gives us a price target of 2,164p – 21% above the current share price.

Note that the stock currently has a 2% dividend yield. So investors could be looking at higher returns once dividends are factored in.

Worth a look

I need to stress that my earnings and valuation predictions could turn out to be way off the mark. So, the share price could end up being significantly lower (or higher) in 2026.

If geopolitical conflict suddenly dies down, the market may decide that defence stocks are not worth such high multiples. This could put pressure on the share price even if earnings are rising.

All things considered, however, I think BAE Systems shares have potential today. In my view, they’re worth a look at current levels.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold for the next 10 years!

| Royston Wild

Discover two FTSE 100 shares I expect to rebound from recent troubles -- and why I plan to hold on…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Here’s how a SIPP could deliver a £25k+ retirement income

| Royston Wild

Discover how the Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can kickstart any long-term share investor's chances of retiring in comfort.

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 stock is at multi-year highs but has a P/E ratio of just 8!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 100 stock from the travel and tourism sector that has been performing well but isn't…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why Greggs’ share price has crashed despite growing sales

| Stephen Wright

After a 42% decline, there’s still a significant short interest in Greggs shares at today’s prices. Should long-term investors be…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a P/E of just 7.5% is this FTSE 100 growth stock a no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the low valuation of this top UK growth stock and hopes its recent recovery is…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

AI stock Broadcom is smashing Nvidia. Should I buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In 2025, Broadcom stock is leaving Nvidia in the dust. Should Edward Sheldon buy the AI chip powerhouse for his…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

3 UK shares going ex-dividend this week

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland spotlights three dividend shares from across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM All-Share indexes that are due…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Shell shares 29 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares have remained pretty stable over the past 12 months, but it’s a more interesting story when we look…

Read more »