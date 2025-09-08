Could the Tesla stock price hit $2,739? Elon Musk hopes so!

If Tesla’s stock price increases eightfold — and some other ambitious targets are met — Elon Musk will be given a huge bonus. But will this happen?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Against a backdrop of falling sales and earnings, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock jumped 5.6% on Friday (5 September) after the company unveiled its ‘2025 CEO Performance Award‘.

What’s the incentive?

Although there’s plenty of devil in the detail of the deal, the headline is that if Elon Musk can get the company’s stock market valuation to $8.5trn within 10 years, he will receive shares worth a staggering $1trn.

Tesla’s current market-cap is $1.09trn. If the group’s chief executive and largest shareholder were to meet all of the targets, the company’s stock price would be at least $2,739. At the moment, it’s around $355.

Hugely ambitious

The group’s board of directors acknowledge that it’s a challenge. A closer look at the proposal (it requires shareholder approval) shows that it’s not an ‘all or nothing’ package. There are 12 milestones on the way to $8.5trn. For each one that Musk hits, he will receive a tranche of new shares.

There are also EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) targets – the last of which is $400bn – as well as four product goals. These comprise 20m vehicles and 1m bots to be delivered, 10m active Full Self-Drive (FSD) subscriptions and 1m robotaxis in commercial operation.

Measure Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 Total revenue ($m) 21,301 25,500 25,182 25,707 19,335 22,496 Gross profit ($m) 3,696 4,578 4,997 4,179 3,153 3,878 Gross margin (%) 17.4 18.0 19.9 16.3 16.3 17.2 Net income ($m) 1,129 1,400 2,173 2,128 409 1,172 Deliveries 386,810 443,956 462,890 495,570 336,681 384,122 Source: company reports

Will it happen?

The trillion-dollar question is: will Musk get Tesla to a market-cap of $8.5trn?

Due to the enormous numbers involved, it’s easy to say it’s impossible although I suspect even the most sceptical will acknowledge that, at some point over the next 10 years, the company’s going to be worth more than it is today.

For the 12 months ended 30 June, Tesla’s adjusted EBITDA was $15.2bn. At the moment, the group’s valued at 71 times this figure. Using this multiple, if it can reach $400bn of EBITDA, it would be valued at $28.4trn!

I find these figures mind blowing. And this makes me doubtful. But Musk has a history of proving the sceptics wrong. In 2018, Business Insider ran an article with the headline: ‘All the ways that Tesla could go bankrupt in the next year‘.

The decision to offer such an enormous incentive package is a vote of confidence in a man whose recent foray into American politics has reportedly damaged the brand. Also of concern, President Trump has cut government subsidies for the industry.

A different world

But Tesla isn’t the only electric vehicle (EV) maker experiencing falling sales. Reports suggest BYD has cut its production targets for 2025. And I think this reflects the fact that every car manufacturer in the world is now moving into a market that was previously occupied exclusively by Tesla.

Supporters will point out that Tesla isn’t a car company and should be valued more highly than others in the automotive industry. But mainstream manufacturers are closing the gap with their own technology offerings. Personally, I struggle to understand the fascination with self-driving taxis. Having a human get me from A to B works pretty well at the moment.

Whether Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire is still up for debate. But in my opinion, the stock’s currently trading at a level that seems to be ignoring the EV progress being made by other car producers. And I believe it over-estimates the uniqueness of Tesla’s offer. On this basis, the stock’s not for me.