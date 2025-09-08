Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold for the next 10 years!

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold for the next 10 years!

Discover two FTSE 100 shares I expect to rebound from recent troubles — and why I plan to hold on to them in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Looking for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy and hold over the long term? Here are two I hold in my own portfolio and think are worth considering.

Building large returns

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) faces extreme near-term uncertainty as the UK economy toils. But helped by further support from mortgage lenders — and the likelihood of additional interest rate cuts from the Bank of England — I’m optimistic its slow recovery should continue.

I’m especially hopeful as intensifying competition in the home loans market supports buyer affordability. Latest Moneyfacts data shows the number of higher loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages on the market (those with LTVs of 90% and 95%) is currently at 17-year highs.

These products account for almost a fifth of the entire home loans market.

Taylor Wimpey’s benefitting from this steady improvement in credit availability. But average selling prices on its new-builds declined 1.3% in the six months to June, reflecting more properties coming onto the market. This is another danger to the housebuilding industry.

Yet the Footsie firm’s revenues still rose 9% in the first half as completion numbers improved 11%.

I plan to hold my Taylor Wimpey shares for the long haul, given that Britain’s population boom is accelerating and the strain on current housing property is intensifying. The government believes 300,000 new homes are needed each year to meet this need. Indeed, just today (8 September), it announced a joint venture with FTSE 250 builder Vistry Group to help make this a reality.

With plans to loosen planning regulations progressing, companies like Taylor Wimpey could find themselves in a stronger position to capitalise on the UK’s chronic homes shortfall going forwards.

Another top FTSE stock

As Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) sources most of its earnings from the US, it’s more regionally exposed than more global businesses. This risk is especially prevalent today, given the steady slew of poor economic data pouring out of the States.

I’m happy to accept these near-term risks, however, given the potential for strong returns once construction industry conditions recover. I’m especially excited by Ashtead’s earnings prospects as significant infrastructure projects come online.

The next decade will see heavy investment in digital infrastructure, transportation, and the energy transition. To give us a flavour of this huge market, Ashtead puts the industry development pipeline for 2026-28 at $1.3trn. That’s significantly higher than the $840bn recorded between 2023 and 2025.

The FTSE 100 firm has other growth drivers to exploit, like rising housing demand and commercial construction. But it’s not just in the construction market where it has substantial sales possibilities. The company’s diverse product mix also gives it ways to capitalise on the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI), entertainment and emergency response sectors, for instance.

I’m also encouraged by the huge scope Ashtead has to grow profits through further expansion. Its market share has almost tripled since 2010, driving profits skywards. And the highly fragmented nature of the rentals market gives it substantial opportunities for more acquisitions.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.</em>

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Here’s how a SIPP could deliver a £25k+ retirement income

| Royston Wild

Discover how the Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can kickstart any long-term share investor's chances of retiring in comfort.

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 stock is at multi-year highs but has a P/E ratio of just 8!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 100 stock from the travel and tourism sector that has been performing well but isn't…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why Greggs’ share price has crashed despite growing sales

| Stephen Wright

After a 42% decline, there’s still a significant short interest in Greggs shares at today’s prices. Should long-term investors be…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a P/E of just 7.5% is this FTSE 100 growth stock a no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the low valuation of this top UK growth stock and hopes its recent recovery is…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

AI stock Broadcom is smashing Nvidia. Should I buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In 2025, Broadcom stock is leaving Nvidia in the dust. Should Edward Sheldon buy the AI chip powerhouse for his…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

3 UK shares going ex-dividend this week

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland spotlights three dividend shares from across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM All-Share indexes that are due…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Shell shares 29 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares have remained pretty stable over the past 12 months, but it’s a more interesting story when we look…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Are 8.5%-yielding Phoenix shares an unmissable bargain after today’s surprise 5% drop?

| Harvey Jones

While Phoenix's shares have taken quite a knock from today's results, Harvey Jones thinks this could still be an opportunity,…

Read more »