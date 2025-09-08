Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10% yields?! These income shares have some of the biggest dividends on the London stock market

10% yields?! These income shares have some of the biggest dividends on the London stock market

There are lots of income shares offering double-digit yields today, but are these too good to be true? Zaven Boyrazian explores two potential traps.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Using stock screening tools can be a quick way to discover new and exciting income shares. Dividend investors aiming to supercharge their passive income can filter through thousands of British businesses in seconds to find some of the largest payouts on the London Stock Exchange.

And right now, two of the most generous yields include Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP) at 10.2% and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) at 9.7%

But it’s essential to remember that dividends aren’t set in stone. Management teams can cut dividends during periods of financial distress. And investors have to dig deeper to find out whether the income from high-yield shares is sustainable or not.

Zooming in on Ultimate Products

The branded homewares business doesn’t exactly have the best market conditions to operate in right now. Its latest results saw revenue take a 6% haircut across the first half of its 2025 fiscal year (ending July). That’s more resilient than most analysts were expecting. But on the back of higher freight costs and a less favourable product mix, underlying earnings tumbled by almost 40%!

The impact of the earnings decline is laid bare in the Ultimate Products’ share price. The stock has seen almost 60% of its market-cap wiped out, pushing its dividend yield to today’s impressive level.

The company’s payout policy states that it intends to return 50% of post-tax profits back to shareholders. As such, the group’s interim dividends have already been adjusted downward from 2.45p to 1.55p. Yet, this also means that the revised payout’s covered by earnings, which is a positive signal of sustainability.

However, if earnings continue to fall, dividends will likely follow. And based on the current analyst consensus and a recent profit warning, that looks likely to happen. There’s still an argument to be made for value investors given that the shares trade at a cheap price-to-earnings ratio, even on a forward basis. But for income investors, the group’s high yield looks like a trap, in my opinion.

Income potential among homebuilders?

Inflation and higher interest rates have taken their toll on British homebuilders. Higher input costs combined with falling home prices are squeezing profit margins. And when throwing in an additional £222.2m in cladding fire safety provisions, Taylor Wimpey’s profits have tumbled rapidly into the red, with dividends getting clipped in the process.

Just like Ultimate Products, the shares of this once-beloved income stock have been stuck on a downward trajectory, with investors suffering a 40% drop over the last 12 months. But the question once again is, with the damage now done, is this secretly a lucrative dividend opportunity?

Operationally speaking, Taylor Wimpey remains in a fairly robust state. Home completions are accelerating at a double-digit pace. And when excluding one-off surprise expenses, its operating profit actually came in ahead of expectations across the first half of the year.

That definitely suggests the company’s in a stronger position compared to Ultimate Products, especially since the UK housing market is already showing early signs of a potential recovery. But depending on how long that takes, there still runs the risk of further dividend cuts in the short term.

Therefore, personally, I’m not rushing to buy either of these income shares despite the chunky yields on offer.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

