Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Get ready for a US stock market correction, say the experts

Get ready for a US stock market correction, say the experts

Some of the biggest stock market names are cautioning investors that a potential correction could be on the horizon. What can investors do to prepare?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
US Tariffs street sign

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The US stock market’s been a fairly strong performer so far in 2025, delivering an 11% total return since the start of January when looking at the S&P 500. But while double-digit gains are always worth celebrating, many institutional investors are now warning of an incoming market correction.

The chief analysts at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Societe Generale, and even several leading hedge funds are becoming bearish about what could be on the horizon. And while there are some varying opinions on severity, the general consensus points towards a 5-15% potential correction.

So what’s driving this negative short-term outlook? And what can investors do to prepare in case these bearish predictions turn out to be true?

Primary concerns

The top concerns right now revolve around the emerging impact of tariffs, economic weakness, and stretched valuations.

The latest inflation data from the US shows that manufacturers are holding off on passing higher input costs to consumers. But this delay is only expected to be temporary, with costs eventually being passed on to consumers – something that’s already started happening in specific sectors like food and electronics.

The fear is that these rising costs will put pressure on consumer spending, leading to slower economic growth and weaker business earnings.

That’s problematic for most companies. But it’s especially dangerous for investors holding shares in businesses trading at enormous premiums based on future growth. And with the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now just over 27 versus its long-term historical average of 16, it’s easy to see why institutional investors are starting to get nervous.

Don’t panic

It’s important to remember that forecasts and never set in stone. The stock market’s notoriously difficult to predict, especially in the short term. And there remains the possibility that production gains from artificial intelligence (AI) investments could deliver wider margins in the coming quarters allowing earnings to catch up with stock prices.

But let’s assume the worst and say a correction’s coming. There are still plenty of smart investments that can be made. Not every US stock is grossly overvalued, and Morgan Stanley has recommended exploring opportunities in defensive sectors like healthcare.

One potential example to consider could be Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The healthcare giant has:

  • A diversified revenue stream across medtech and pharmaceuticals that benefits from resilient demand
  • A well-funded balance sheet with $18.9bn of cash & equivalents to weather any potential slowdown
  • An impressive innovation pipeline of new treatments to support future growth

But importantly, Johnson & Johnson shares aren’t absurdly overpriced compared to other S&P 500 stocks, with its forward P/E ratio sitting at an undemanding 16.5.

To be clear, the healthcare giant isn’t a guaranteed winner. Like many of its peers, Johnson & Johnson has several key patents expiring over the next five years that could put pressure on sales. And tariffs on raw materials like steel and aluminium do have an indirect impact, given they could drive up the cost of critical equipment needed for drug research and manufacturing.

Nevertheless, investors concerned about a US market correction may still want to take a close look at this defensive enterprise.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what’s predicted for the red-hot HSBC share price over the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the HSBC share price has had a brilliant run, giving investors dividends, share buybacks, and capital growth.…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

Here’s what UK stocks SIPP millionaires are buying!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to know which UK stocks the elite SIPP millionaires are buying today? Zaven Boyrazian explores the most popular picks…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 50%, this UK stock offers a 14.1% dividend yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This unloved language expert offers one of the highest dividend yields on the British stock market right now as management…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is this 9.7%-yielding second income opportunity too good to be true?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

At 9.7%, this is one of the highest-yielding income stocks in the FTSE 100. So should investors be rushing to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 income stocks to consider as the threat of financial meltdown grows

| Royston Wild

Discover two UK income shares that offer FTSE 100-beating dividend yields -- and why they are worth serious attention right…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA to target a £50,000 passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

We’d all love a passive income, but just how can we make that happen? Here, Dr James Fox explains one…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that might do well in an ISA during a recession

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a couple of stocks that might make decent additions to an ISA portfolio during any economic downturn…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Meet the penny stock yielding 5% that banks think can surge 58%

| Ben McPoland

This penny stock is suffering from the UK's construction industry downturn, but analysts reckon it's undervalued at current levels.

Read more »