How much do you need to invest to aim for a £20,000 passive income?

How much do you need to invest to aim for a £20,000 passive income?

Discover how to start earning a long-term passive income on the path towards financial freedom by making smart investments in 2025.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.

Image source: Getty Images

Read More

It’s no secret that by making smart investments in the stock market it’s possible to start earning a juicy passive income. This is especially true in the UK, where the London Stock Exchange is home to a massive roster of lucrative yields and dividend opportunities.

In 2025, it doesn’t take that much money to start an investing journey. In fact, as little as a few hundred pounds is enough to get the ball rolling. But let’s say an investor’s aiming to earn an extra £20,000 each year passively. Just how much do they need to invest?

Calculating portfolio size

Historically, over the long term, large-cap UK shares have typically paid an average dividend yield of around 4%. By being a bit more selective versus relying on passive index funds, it’s possible to boost this payout closer to 5% without having to take on excessive additional risk.

If the goal is £20,000 a year, then at a 5% yield, a portfolio would need to be worth around £400,000.

For many, this seems like an unattainable goal. After all, the vast majority of people in Britain don’t have nearly half a million lying around. However, for prudent investors willing to be patient, putting aside £500 a month could be what it takes to turn this fantasy into reality.

Turning £500 a month into £400,000+

Instead of immediately focusing on 5%-yielding stocks, investors at the start of their wealth-building journey can focus on growth-oriented picks. Admittedly, this strategy often results in higher unpleasant volatility. But it also opens the door to the potential for superior gains.

The idea here is to leverage faster growing picks to build up a chunky nest egg, before later reallocating the capital into dividend stocks to start earning a passive income.

Investors who used this tactic with Rightmove (LSE:RMV) back in 2010 are now reaping the rewards. The online property portal has spent the last 15 years securing its dominant sector position. And today it now controls over 80% of the market, often being the first place to search or list residential real estate.

In terms of financials, that’s translated into staggering double-digit growth both for revenue and earnings. For shareholders, that’s generated an average annualised return of 17.4%. And anyone who invested £500 a month at this rate over the last 15 years is now sitting on a £425,700 portfolio capable of generating more than £20,000 in passive income.

Still worth considering?

Even in 2025, Rightmove continues to impress. Real estate agents are upgrading to premium advertising packages on the platform to take advantage of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools and analytics. And with mortgage rates steadily falling, home-buying activity is also starting to warm up again, creating multiple tailwinds for the business.

As such, management recently reiterated its full-year guidance supporting the stock’s near-15% jump since the start of the year. However, the housing landscape remains complex. And should the shifting macroeconomic environment dampen housing transaction volumes, customer spending could stumble, reversing some or potentially all of this year’s double-digit gains.

Nevertheless, for long-term investors, Rightmove’s worth considering, in my opinion. The stock likely won’t continue to deliver 17%+ annualised returns given that it’s now a much larger business. But I believe it can still help investors aim for a chunky passive income.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

