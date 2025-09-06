Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £500 buys 726 shares in this 10.7%-yielding income stock!

£500 buys 726 shares in this 10.7%-yielding income stock!

Looking to invest a small lump sum? This under-the-radar income stock now offers a double-digit dividend yield, but is it too good to be true?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Even with the FTSE 100 climbing to near-record highs, there remain plenty of high-yield income opportunities for investors to explore in 2025. This is especially true when venturing beyond large-caps and looking towards the smaller players like Reach (LSE:RCH).

The media and publications business has had a rough time of late, dropping by almost 30% in the last 12 months. But despite the downward trajectory of the stock price, the company has continued to maintain its dividend.

That means investors now have the chance to start earning a juicy 10.7% dividend yield. And at today’s price, a £500 investment snaps up 726 shares, unlocking a £53.29 passive income in the process.

So is this an opportunity worth taking? Or are investors at risk of being lured into a trap?

What’s going on with Reach?

As a quick crash course, Reach is the business behind over 120 national and regional newspapers such as the Mirror, Express, and Daily Star. Across both its print and digital channels, the firm’s content is read by roughly 70% of the British population, with over 100 million followers on social media worldwide.

Print & publishing is a tricky business to be in. Readers are increasingly moving away from traditional magazines and newspapers in favour of free online articles. And consequently, Reach’s print-based revenue streams, including advertising, are steadily declining. In fact, related revenue across the first half of 2025 dropped by 15.4%.

Some of this impact is being offset by new revenue streams from serving digital advertisements. But with the consumer spending environment tightening, digital ad spending continues to be soft. And so, with a shrinking top line, pre-tax profits are down 18% so far this year.

Needless to say, this also puts strain on the group’s free cash flow and, in turn, dividends.

A hidden gem?

Despite the challenging environment that Reach is having to navigate, it’s not all bad news.

Management is fully aware of the shifting landscape and is actively investing in its artificial intelligence (AI) and e-commerce capabilities to offset the declining performance of its legacy print business. This also includes further diversifying the revenue stream by ramping up premium subscriptions to provide far more predictable and consistent cash flows.

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, the group has been keeping a tight grip on its expenses. In fact, even with the increased National Insurance contributions, the firm’s operating costs actually fell during the first half of 2025. And by restructuring various departments, Reach has started eliminating duplication of work, allowing more resources to be allocated to growing its audience, with 6% growth already secured so far this year.

If the firm can continue to hit these operational milestones and deliver further efficiencies, the business could be well-positioned to capitalise on the eventual recovery of the digital advertising market. And in this scenario, its 10.7% yield would look far more sustainable.

The bottom line

Reach appears to have solid recovery potential. I want to see more progress before considering buying any shares today. But it’s definitely an income stock that investors should keep an eye on, I feel.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 hit another all-time high this September?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the FTSE 100 index could possibly continue its impressive run. Rather than buying the index, he's hunting…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing this week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone could start investing in the stock market with a few thousand pounds to spare.

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Up 13.8%! This FTSE 100 index tracker’s crushing the S&P 500 this year!

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500’s long been seen as the home of top-performing stocks but in 2025 it’s fallen behind this FTSE…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Hedge funds are betting big against these struggling UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These are the most heavily shorted UK shares on the market in 2025. But why are hedge funds so pessimistic?…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a yearly passive income of £100,000 at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

It is time to whip out the calculator and demonstrate how the power of compounding can supercharge any Stocks and…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Should stock market investors be worried about an AI bubble?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of well-known stock market investors have been talking about an ‘AI bubble’. Could we be about to see…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k investment in dividend shares now could earn over £5k a year in passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

With one £20k investment today, our writer explains how a multi-year dividend share strategy could end up earning over £5k…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what I think a £1,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth in 2028

| Stephen Wright

At a P/E ratio of 16, Rolls-Royce shares look like a bargain. But could that lead to outsize returns for…

Read more »