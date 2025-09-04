Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Jet2 share price now?

What’s going on with the Jet2 share price now?

The Jet2 share price has slumped reflecting the company’s less-than-perfect trading update. Dr James Fox spies a value investment.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

As I write on 4 September, the Jet2 (LSE:Jet2) share price is down around 14% on the day. That’s because it published a trading update in the morning and the market didn’t like it very much.

The sharp fall came after Jet2 warned that annual earnings are now expected to land towards the bottom end of market forecasts. Management said that since its last update in July, the trend of customers booking much closer to departure has become even more pronounced, making forward visibility more difficult.

To the end of August, flown package holiday customers rose just 2%, while flight-only passengers grew 17%. Average package holiday pricing is still showing modest growth, with flight-only yields becoming increasingly attractive.

But with much of its summer season and winter capacity still unsold, the group expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the year to March 2026 to be at the lower end of the £449m-£496m consensus range.

In response to the weaker backdrop, Jet2 has trimmed its planned winter capacity from 5.8m to 5.6m seats. Even so, this remains a 9% increase compared to the previous winter season.

Chief executive Steve Heapy struck a more positive tone, stressing that Jet2’s flexible capacity management and award-winning service provide a strong foundation for long-term growth.

The guidance has effectively wiped out the company’s share price gains for the year, with the late booking pattern continuing to cloud earnings visibility for the industry.

Still a favourite of mine

Warren Buffett says he likes it when his favourite stocks fall in value. It means he can buy more. And that’s what I’m seeing today. I like Jet2, and this falling share price may be an opportunity for me to top up.

With the market cap falling to £2.65bn today, Jet2’s net income is only 1.05 times its enterprise value — that’s the market cap adjusted for adjusted for net cash. The EV-to-EBITDA ratio is also around 0.65. That’s also incredibly cheap when compared to peers, notably IAG around 3.8 times.

Of course, I do appreciate that the company’s huge net cash pile also includes customer deposits. So, it’s not a perfect calculation. But it’s still worth recognising that the company’s balance sheet is incredibly strong. And it’s expected to get stronger throughout the medium term, reaching a net cash position of £2.5bn in 2026.

What’s more, it’s steadily growing its fleet and replacing less efficient aircraft with the Airbus A321 neo. The cost of this fleet overhaul appears to be sustainable given the company’s revenue forecast, and it should make Jet2 one of the largest fleet operators in the UK.

However, like other businesses in the UK, it’s struggling with increasing costs of employment and an uncertain economic backdrop. Last year, it said the Budget would cost the company £25m annually. With potentially more pain to come in November, it’s worth watching.

Despite this, I believe Jet2 shares are cheap and worth considering as an investment. It’s well represented within my portfolio and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it on the FTSE 100 one day. That’s subject to the stock moving to the main market.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could benefit from a falling pound

| Stephen Wright

Foreign exchange rates can be a risk for investors who buy shares in UK companies that do business in the…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

3 ways that fiscal woes could impact a UK stock portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how rising bond yields and concern about the UK's public finances could impact UK stocks for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how an average UK investor could target a £69k passive income with dividend shares

| Royston Wild

Discover how an investor could target a substantial second income in retirement -- and a top investment trust that could…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding this popular FTSE 250 stock — despite a price rebound

| Mark Hartley

After closer inspection, our writer has chosen to hold off on a stock he's been considering for some time now.…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Meet the British billionaire who says the AI stock market bubble will pop

| Ben McPoland

This investor thinks one part of the stock market is set to boom, with tens of billions of robots doing…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 18% from June, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 250 world-leading hi-tech defence stock?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 leader in high-technology testing and evaluation systems for the defence sector are significantly down, leaving…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares now offer a 10% dividend yield. Should investors consider buying them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Taylor Wimpey share price has fallen around 40% over the last year. As a result, the dividend yield on…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Do frothy valuations in the S&P 500 make the FTSE 100 a more compelling choice?

| Andrew Mackie

Which makes for a better investment today, the S&P 500 or FTSE 100? This writer argues there is value in…

Read more »