What kind of portfolio is needed to target a £3k monthly passive income by retirement?

Mark Hartley runs the numbers to get an idea of the type of share portfolio required to achieve a meaningful passive income at retirement.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A steady stream of passive income can spell the difference between a comfortable and difficult retirement. With the full State Pension paying less than £1,000 a month, it’s barely enough to cover the basics, let alone holidays, hobbies or the occasional indulgence. 

An additional £3,000 every month would change things entirely. The big question is, how realistic is that target?

Minimise outgoings

When aiming for long-term retirement income, the first priority should be tax efficiency. For most investors, that means using a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) or a Stocks and Shares ISA. 

Both vehicles shelter dividends and capital gains from tax, allowing compounding to work unhindered over decades. It may not sound glamorous, but keeping HMRC’s hands off future income can be just as powerful as stock picking.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How much is needed?

Let’s crunch the numbers. To generate £36,000 a year (£3,000 a month) in passive income from dividends, a sizeable portfolio is required. Assuming an average yield of 7%, the pot would need to be worth just over £514,000.

Starting from scratch with a £20,000 lump sum and monthly contributions of £300, it would take almost 30 years to reach that level (with dividends reinvested). 

That calculation excludes both capital growth and dividend increases so, in practice, the timeframe could be shorter. Companies that steadily raise payouts over time can turbocharge compounding, helping investors cross the finish line faster. But remember, inflation needs to be taken into account so the final amount may need to be higher.

The high-yield portfolio

Reaching the magic number relies on both patience and diversification. Yields north of 7% often carry sustainability risks, so it makes sense to mix higher-yielding options with lower-yielding defensive shares. 

A basket of 10-20 stocks across industries provides balance and helps limit the damage if one holding underperforms.

Income favourites such as Legal & General and M&G tend to maintain high yields, while consumer staples including Unilever and Tesco can add stability to the mix. Utilities are another defensive play. National Grid‘s a classic example, offering reliable returns underpinned by regulated demand.

Another option is real estate investment trusts (REITs) which, by law, must pay out the bulk of their income as dividends. Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND), or Landsec as it’s known, is one worth considering. It’s one of the UK’s largest commercial property owners, currently offering a 7.3% yield with a long history of payments. 

Last month, it sold its Queen Anne’s Mansions office block in London to Arora Group for £245m, boosting income and avoiding significant redevelopment needs. Proceeds support its £2bn shift toward higher-return rental housing.

Over the past five years, the share price has been broadly flat (down 5%) but is up 37% since it listed in the mid-90s. 

Dividend growth has averaged 2.5% annually and its payout ratio of 75.8% suggests earnings coverage remains healthy. The balance sheet is solid, though exposure to the UK property market does bring cyclical risk in an economic downturn.

Long-term commitment

Aiming for £3,000 a month in passive income is ambitious but achievable for disciplined long-term investors. A well-diversified portfolio, sheltered in a tax-efficient wrapper and balanced between high-yield and defensive names, could build into a life-changing retirement pot. 

It won’t happen overnight, but with patience, compounding and a clear plan, financial independence might be closer than many expect.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, National Grid Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc, M&g Plc, National Grid Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

