Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why the stock market often falls in September

Why the stock market often falls in September

This time of year is often a difficult one for the stock market. But Stephen Wright is on the lookout for an opportunity in a top FTSE 100 stock.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Both in the UK and the US, the stock market hasn’t made a great start to the month. The FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 are both down since Monday (1 September).

This, however, isn’t that unusual. Historically, September has been a bad month for share prices and there are some important reasons why this is the case. 

The ‘September Effect’

The decline in the stock market a this time of year is well-known enough to have a name. It’s called the September Effect and there are several potential explanations associated with it.

One is higher trading volumes. The idea is that, as professional investors get back to work after their summer vacations, increased activity leads to bigger movements – in either direction.

The reason this results in share prices falling – rather than rising – is often attributed to tax-loss harvesting. This involves selling stocks that are down to offset tax liabilities on ones that are up.

Whether or not either of these is the right explanation of the well-documented September Effect is open to question. But I don’t think it’s the main reason share prices have been falling this week. 

Market movements

Concerns over the UK economy have sent 30-year government bond yields to 27-year highs. Right now, there’s a return of almost 6% on offer from an asset where the risk is extremely low.

Source: Trading Economics

That naturally creates downward pressure on share prices as investors look for better returns from stocks as a result. And this is an important part of why the FTSE 100 is down this week. 

At the same time, the US Court of Appeals has ruled a number of President Trump’s latest tariffs illegal. The case is likely to proceed to the Supreme Court, but the verdict creates further uncertainty.

Investor positioning might well be amplifying the effects of these developments. But I think it’s these specific features – rather than seasonal trends – that are weighing on share prices right now.

Buying opportunities

I’m looking to use the heightened volatility as a buying opportunity. And a stock on my radar is 3i (LSE:III) – the FTSE 100’s top-performing stock of the last 10 years. 

Unlike other private equity companies, the firm focuses on deploying its own capital. That means it’s able to be selective about when to buy, rather than being constrained by external investors.

Despite falling 6% in the last week, 3i shares trade above the value of its portfolio. That means the needs to find future growth opportunities to justify its current price, which is a risk.

As I see it, though, a 55% premium to the firm’s book value is more than justifed by a 22% return on equity. That’s why it’s on my buy list at today’s prices.

Wake me up when September starts?

Given the September Effect, investors might wonder whether waiting until the end of the summer to buy shares is a good plan. But that isn’t always the case. 

With 3i, the stock is still 7% higher than it was at the start of the year. So waiting nine months for a potential sell-off would have been a mistake – and I’m glad I didn’t.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in 3i Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Just over £119 now, AstraZeneca’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £220.91

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen since its September one-year high, which indicates that it could be a bargain. I ran…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This superb FTSE dividend star’s yield is forecast to rise to 8.6% by 2027, so should I buy more right now?

| Simon Watkins

This high-yield financial stock already pays one of the highest dividends in any major FTSE index, but analysts forecast that…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I think are worth considering this September

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details a trio of UK shares he thinks investors would be wise to consider this September, offering a…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could this reliable 10%-yielding dividend stock help boost a second income portfolio?

| Mark Hartley

When designing a portfolio to earn a second income, dividend stocks are the place to look. But not every high-yielder…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s what it will take for the Lloyds share price to get to £1

| Stephen Wright

With a potential interest rate cut, a motor loans compensation programme, and a possible interest rate cut, can the Lloyds…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How to claim your share of £80bn in passive income from FTSE 100 shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

Analysts expect FTSE 100 shares to pay out £80.4bn in dividends this year. Here's how my family grabs our share…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will I see Jet2 shares on the FTSE 100 any time soon?

| Dr. James Fox

Jet2 shares have surged from their lows and could be set to rise higher. That’s what analysts think anyway. Dr…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 recovery shares to consider in September!

| Royston Wild

Discover two top shares from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 -- and why our writer thinks their share prices…

Read more »