Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 50%, here’s one of the FTSE 100’s best recovery shares to consider!

Up 50%, here’s one of the FTSE 100’s best recovery shares to consider!

Ashtead’s shares have risen after another reassuring trading update. Here’s why it’s one of my favourite FTSE shares right now.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) shares plummeted in the months following a shock profit warning at the end of 2024. But they’ve rebounded almost 50% since hitting 12-month lows in April, and continue to gain ground despite broader choppiness on the FTSE 100 leading index of shares.

At £54.70 per share, the rental equipment specialist was last 1.8% higher on Wednesday (3 September). It’s risen again following a robust trading statement in which it raised cash forecasts for the full year.

So can Ashtead’s share price continue its recovery? And should long-term investors consider buying in?

Bouncing back

Ashtead’s been a fantastic growth story over the last decade, driven by its highly successful US expansion strategy. But results have been less impressive of late, with higher interest rates impacting rental equipment demand and product sales.

Indeed, the business trimmed sales guidance multiple times last year, earning it a reputation for regularly underperforming expectations. December’s forecast cut was the last straw for many investors, who ran for the exits.

But trading has been far more robust since then, leading Ashtead’s share price to rise again. Tuesday’s update has further fuelled speculation that the Footsie company is now well in recovery.

Revenues were up 2% between May and July, to $2.8bn, with rental revenues rising by the same percentage to $2.6bn. This marks a return to growth after headline revenues declined 1% in the prior quarter.

Pre-tax profit dropped 4% to $552m, but this was in line with expectations.

Cash forecasts raised

Chief executive Brendan Horgan said revenues improved “as mega project activity gained momentum“. Encouragingly for the rest of the year, he added that “we are seeing positive leading indicators for local non-residential construction activity“.

Adding to the good news, Ashtead also delivered a healthy upgrade to cash flow projections. After near-record free cash flow of $514m in Q1, Ashtead now expects to generate between $2.2bn and $2.5bn of cash in 2025.

That’s up from a prior forecast of $2bn-$2.3bn. The company kept its revenue rental growth forecasts unchanged, at 0%-4%.

A top FTSE 100 share

By also maintaining its capital expenditure targets at $1.8bn-$2.2bn for 2025, Ashtead seems more confident in its future prospects than in December when it slashed spending targets.

I’m not surprised. There are still potential hazards out there as Trump’s tariffs weigh on economic growth and stoke inflationary pressures. But Ashtead is enjoying multiple significant supportive trends that are helping it to rebound, from falling interest rates that are boosting the broader construction industry, to rising infrastructure spending and soaring investment in data centres for the AI boom.

The business, like its rivals, is also benefitting from changing consumer habits. More specifically, rental revenues are rising as individuals and companies increasingly choose to hire equipment rather than outright purchase it.

The big question is whether Ashtead’s share price continues to climb following recent gains? I believe it can, with the stock’s planned US relisting in 2026 making it more attractive to global investors. I’m also confident its commitment to continued expansion will drive fresh price gains as trading conditions improve and profits step higher.

While it’s not without risk, I think Ashtead’s one of the FTSE’s best recovery shares to consider today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

How much is needed to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

How feasible is it to go from zero savings to having a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Is this an easy way of identifying potentially cheap FTSE shares?

| James Beard

Our writer thinks large FTSE share price falls are worthy of further investigation. Who knows, there could be a bargain…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could protect one’s ISA from a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Discover which UK stocks could be brilliant lifeboats for Stocks and Shares ISA investors -- including one FTSE 100 heavyweight.

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares that have paid consistent income for multiple decades

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a couple of dividend shares that have long histories of paying out income and business models that…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

As the Fresnillo share price hits an all-time high, could the stock still be a bargain?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 365% since March 2024, this writer believes that the Fresnillo share price can continue to outperform the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons I see for the Legal & General share price wobble over the past month

| James Beard

Legal & General's share price has fallen more than 10% over the past month. Our writer considers the reasons for…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price edges higher after Q1 results. Is it worth considering for the long term?

| Mark Hartley

The Ashtead share price rose after Q1 results showed steady revenue growth, but profit pressures remain. Mark Hartley weighs the…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
US Stock

2 ‘cheap’ S&P 500 stocks with P/E ratios well below average

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges concerns about the S&P 500's valuation, but presents some shares that he believes could rally over the…

Read more »