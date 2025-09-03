Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 188% in 2025! This is still one of the FTSE 100’s greatest value shares to consider

Up 188% in 2025! This is still one of the FTSE 100’s greatest value shares to consider

Looking for the best cheap UK shares to buy? Discover why this FTSE company remains one of the best-priced blue-chip shares to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100 has risen a healthy 10% in 2025, yet the UK’s leading index of shares remains packed with top bargains for investors to consider.

Here’s one I think’s worth particularly serious attention as nervousness among investors increases. It’s risen 188% in the year to date, and could continue rising even if the broader Footsie falls back.

The company’s cheap valuation provides scope for further share price gains too. Let’s take a look.

The background

Gold’s surge to fresh record highs has grabbed most of the commodity headlines this week. What’s gained less attention is silver, which — having broken above $40 per ounce — has reached levels not seen since 2014. Its 40%+ rise over the last year has also been no mean feat.

The grey metal has risen on the same concerns that have propelled its more expensive cousin to new peaks. Rising inflation, hopes of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts, and questions over the US central bank’s independence have powered silver prices.

Yet on an historical level, silver still looks cheap compared to gold. Today the gold:silver ratio is just over 86 times, which remains high and could leave scope for price outperformance.

Seizing the opportunity

In this climate, holding shares in miners that produce gold and silver rather than just pureplay gold stocks, could be worth thinking about. One such company from the FTSE 100 I think is worth a close look is Fresnillo (LSE:FRES).

Its share price rise over the past year has been incredible, as you can see below.

Mining for industrial metals is a famously perilous business. Problems at all stages of the mining process can be commonplace, from disappointment at the resource testing phase to power outages that stop production rolling. But the returns can also be considerable, as — thanks to these companies’ relatively fixed costs — their profits can soar when prices of the underlying commodity they produce rise.

I also like the idea of Fresnillo shares as it has the scale to maximise profits during bull markets. It’s the largest silver miner on the planet, and produced 56.3m ounces of the investment and industrial metal in 2024. It also produces more gold than any other Mexican business.

Finally, with around a dozen working mines and advanced exploration projects, Fresnillo is well placed to grow profits even if one or two of its assets endure operational issues.

Too cheap?

City analysts expect Fresnillo’s annual earnings to rocket 240% in 2025. This leaves the miner trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20.9 times, which may not appear outstanding value.

However, the company’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.1 in fact suggests excellent value relative to expected profits. Any sub-1 reading is said to represent exceptional value.

Fresnillo’s a share I think could deliver strong and sustained profits growth, driven by a promising outlook for precious metals and its string of exciting growth projects. I believe it’s a top stock for value investors to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Just over £119 now, AstraZeneca’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £220.91

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen since its September one-year high, which indicates that it could be a bargain. I ran…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This superb FTSE dividend star’s yield is forecast to rise to 8.6% by 2027, so should I buy more right now?

| Simon Watkins

This high-yield financial stock already pays one of the highest dividends in any major FTSE index, but analysts forecast that…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I think are worth considering this September

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details a trio of UK shares he thinks investors would be wise to consider this September, offering a…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could this reliable 10%-yielding dividend stock help boost a second income portfolio?

| Mark Hartley

When designing a portfolio to earn a second income, dividend stocks are the place to look. But not every high-yielder…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

Why the stock market often falls in September

| Stephen Wright

This time of year is often a difficult one for the stock market. But Stephen Wright is on the lookout…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s what it will take for the Lloyds share price to get to £1

| Stephen Wright

With a potential interest rate cut, a motor loans compensation programme, and a possible interest rate cut, can the Lloyds…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How to claim your share of £80bn in passive income from FTSE 100 shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

Analysts expect FTSE 100 shares to pay out £80.4bn in dividends this year. Here's how my family grabs our share…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will I see Jet2 shares on the FTSE 100 any time soon?

| Dr. James Fox

Jet2 shares have surged from their lows and could be set to rise higher. That’s what analysts think anyway. Dr…

Read more »