Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this an easy way of identifying potentially cheap FTSE shares?

Is this an easy way of identifying potentially cheap FTSE shares?

Our writer thinks large FTSE share price falls are worthy of further investigation. Who knows, there could be a bargain lurking in plain sight.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Thin line graph

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Every day, I take a look at the biggest FTSE share price movements – up and down. When it comes to the winners, I don’t expect the stocks in my portfolio to appear. Most of my investments are in FTSE 350 companies, whose share prices tend to be more stable, with large daily upwards movements being rare.

Fortunately, this means my stocks usually don’t appear in the list of fallers either. But I’m realistic enough to know there are never any guarantees when it comes to investing in the stock market.

However, it’s the losers that continue to interest me the most. That’s because — I believe — investors often over-react to bad news, sometimes sending a share price lower than is justified.

A bad day at the office

An example of this occurred on 3 September.

The share price of Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) tanked 17% after investors took a dislike to its interim results for the six months ended 30 June (H1 25). The company is a supplier of meat, seafood, vegan, and vegetarian foods to customers in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying the results were particularly impressive. After all, a 0.4% fall in adjusted operating profit, compared to the same period in 2024, isn’t what you would expect from a listed business.

In addition, the company recorded a net cash outflow of £30.8m compared to an inflow of £30m in H1 24. Also, over the past 12 months, net debt has increased by £65.4m.

A closer look

However, the company said it expects “to deliver full-year results within the range of expectations”. The consensus of analysts is for a pre-tax profit of £76.8m-£81m. It made £61m in 2024.

On this basis, I think wiping around £150m off the group’s market cap is unjustified. This is particularly the case when the increase in its net debt is explained by “increased tactical inventory holding” and additional capital expenditure. It’s not as if the group’s been wasting its surplus cash.

And it announced a 5.2% increase in its interim dividend. When added to last year’s final payout, today’s share price crash means income investors might be tempted by the stock’s healthy yield of 5.1%.

Been here before

But it’s not the first time that the group’s shareholders have suffered. In September 2022, on the day it issued a profit warning, its share price tanked 28%.

This is just one example of how investor patience has been tested in recent years. In April 2022, the shares were worth over 80% more than they are today.

A more positive view

However, I think there are plenty of reasons to consider today’s reaction by investors as a mistake.

The group’s plans to expand internationally remain on schedule. It’s due to commence trading in Saudi Arabia with a joint venture partner in the second half of 2026. And it plans to launch a new business in Canada in 2027.

And if it does meet analysts’ expectations this year, it means the stock’s trading at around 12 times forward earnings. Others in the sector, including Cranswick, Kerry Group, and Greencore Group, attract a higher multiple.

That’s why I think today’s share price movement means Hilton Food Group is a stock for investors to consider. And why I think large share price falls are worth keeping a close eye on.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencore Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Up 50%, here’s one of the FTSE 100’s best recovery shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

Ashtead's shares have risen after another reassuring trading update. Here's why it's one of my favourite FTSE shares right now.

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

How much is needed to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

How feasible is it to go from zero savings to having a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could protect one’s ISA from a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Discover which UK stocks could be brilliant lifeboats for Stocks and Shares ISA investors -- including one FTSE 100 heavyweight.

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares that have paid consistent income for multiple decades

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a couple of dividend shares that have long histories of paying out income and business models that…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

As the Fresnillo share price hits an all-time high, could the stock still be a bargain?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 365% since March 2024, this writer believes that the Fresnillo share price can continue to outperform the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons I see for the Legal & General share price wobble over the past month

| James Beard

Legal & General's share price has fallen more than 10% over the past month. Our writer considers the reasons for…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price edges higher after Q1 results. Is it worth considering for the long term?

| Mark Hartley

The Ashtead share price rose after Q1 results showed steady revenue growth, but profit pressures remain. Mark Hartley weighs the…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
US Stock

2 ‘cheap’ S&P 500 stocks with P/E ratios well below average

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges concerns about the S&P 500's valuation, but presents some shares that he believes could rally over the…

Read more »