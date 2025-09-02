Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » How big does my portfolio need to be to make £2.5k of monthly passive income?

How big does my portfolio need to be to make £2.5k of monthly passive income?

Jon Smith talks through some of the ways to generate passive income from stocks and works out how he could get to £2.5k a month.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

If I had a passive income stream of £2,500 a month, it would easily cover all my bills. Even though I’m a hard worker, if I could reach the stage of earning that level of income from the stock market, it would allow me to take my foot off the pedal regarding work. Yet is it realistic to think that stocks could provide such a high level of cash flow? Here’s what I found out.

Estimating potential returns

Before I can determine the ideal size of my portfolio, I need to figure out what kind of yield I can expect from the stock market. There are two primary ways to generate income. The most popular is collecting dividends paid out from a company’s earnings. Another way is to buy growth shares and sell portions of the stock over time, to bank some of the (potential) capital appreciation.

The average FTSE 100 dividend yield is 3.28%. However, there are 14 stocks with a yield exceeding 5.5%. When I consider options in the FTSE 250 as well, I’m pretty confident in building a portfolio with an average yield of 7%. As for growth stocks, the pace of share price appreciation is a lot more subjective. Popular shares like Tesla (57%), Nvidia (61%) and Amazon (27%) have all performed well in the last year, with the percentage gains shown in brackets. Yet over the long run, I’d say a 10%-12% annualised growth rate is more reasonable.

So, if I invested 50% in dividend shares and 50% in growth stocks, my average yield could be around 9% (although there’s no guarantee I could achieve that). Therefore, to make £2,500 a month, I’d need to have a pot worth £333,333.

This is a lot of money, so investing it all in one go is unlikely. An alternative way to build up to this level could be to invest £500 a month, compounding gains for 19 years. After this point, an investor could then look to enjoy the income. But again, some investors will achieve lower returns.

A high-yield option

When looking for potential dividend stocks, I like GCP Infrastructure Investments (LSE:GCP). It’s a UK-listed investment trust that provides debt financing to UK infrastructure projects. GCP generates returns by earning interest on the loans. Over the past year, the share price is down by 7%, with a current dividend yield of 9.58%.

There are several reasons why I believe it could be a good dividend stock. The public sector often backs the projects, so the income streams are relatively secure compared to more cyclical sectors. The trust also benefits from inflation-linked revenues in some cases, meaning income rises in line with price growth. Further, the portfolio is well diversified across sectors and projects, which spreads risk associated with any one deal.

Putting all of this together, it means that a consistent and sustainable dividend can be paid. The company has been paying out income consistently for over a decade. I believe this trend can continue in the years to come.

Granted, the business is exposed to changes in government policy. If it cuts spending in areas like renewable energy or housing, GCP could suffer as a result.

Yet even with this risk, I’m considering buying the stock to help boost the income side of my portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

2 of the best defensive UK stocks to help protect my portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels it's smart to buy defensive UK stocks even when the stock market is doing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 gold stocks and ETFs to consider as gold prices hit new highs

| Royston Wild

Discover why gold prices are on the rise once again, and the pros and cons of buying gold stocks and…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares that could survive a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Worried about a possible stock market crash? Here are three top FTSE 250 shares that could help UK share investors…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down 40% or more, analysts expect these UK shares to rebound in the next 12 months!

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares City analysts tip to rebound. Do the potential benefits of buying these…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are the latest price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC shares!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays shares have surged since the start of the year. Do City analysts think these FTSE 100…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 100 homebuilder just hit 52-week lows. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jonathan Smith explains why external factors are pushing a popular FTSE 100 stock lower, but talks through his long-term vision.

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Lloyds share price could transform £10,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price is gaining momentum, earning investors a 50% return since the start of 2025. But how much…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Rolls-Royce share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After rising 113% in just 12 months, the Rolls-Royce share price has already transformed a £5,000 investment into over £10,000.…

Read more »