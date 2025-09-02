Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the latest price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC shares!

Here are the latest price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC shares!

Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays shares have surged since the start of the year. Do City analysts think these FTSE 100 banks can keep climbing?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

2025 has (so far) been a strong year for UK blue-chip bank shares. Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have, in fact, been one of the FTSE 100‘s best performers over the period, rising 52% in value.

High street peers Barclays (LSE:BARC) and HSBC (LSE:HSBA) have also taken off since 1 January, albeit at a slower pace. They’ve printed gains of 40% and 23% respectively.

Can these FTSE 100 rockets keep up their momentum though? Let’s take a look at City forecasts.

Lloyds

Lloyds’ share price surge is thanks chiefly to two factors. Hopes of sustained interest rate cuts that’ll boost the UK economy is one. The other is a (largely) favourable outcome to a court case last month, in which it was claimed the bank mis-sold car finance to consumers.

CIty analysts are broadly in agreement that the bank’s shares can keep climbing. The average Lloyds share price forecast for the next 12 months is 91.3p, up 9% from today.

This could happen if Bank of England (BoE) action bolsters income and limits impairments, as investors hope. My view however, is that the bank could struggle to make further progress as economic headwinds intensify. Unemployment’s rising, and tipped by some to hit 5% by the end of the year. Business confidence is weak and consumer confidence is in the doldrums.

WIth competition from challenger banks growing too, I’m not confident in Lloyds’ share price prospects.

Barclays

Barclays, which also generates the lion’s share of earnings from the UK, faces the same challenges. Large exposure to the US and a sizeable investment bank may support the bottom line. But on the whole, I think the Footsie bank may also struggle to meet City expectations.

Broker consensus is that Barclays’ share price will rise 9% over the next year, to 400p.

Not only is it vulnerable to the weak British economy, like Lloyds, net interest margins (NIMs) are set to come under pressure if (as expected) the BoE continues to trim rates. With competition from nimbler digital operators already putting margins under strain, I’m less than encouraged in its profits outlook.

HSBC

So what about HSBC then? It faces some of the same pressures, like declining rates, rising competition from challenger banks, and tough conditions in key markets. In this case, economic problems in China is a concern of mine.

That said, my view of the FTSE 100’s largest bank is far more favourable. I’m so confident in HSBC’s investment case in fact, that I opened a position in the company back in June.

In my view, the bank’s pivot towards Asia provides it with terrific long-term growth opportunities. Banking product penetration in the region remains low, providing scope for significant expansion in the coming decades. This will be fuelled by booming population levels and rising affluence across the continent.

I’m also encouraged by HSBC’s focus on particularly lucrative areas like wealth management. Its wealth businesses grew 22% in the first half at constant currencies.

Over the next 12 months, City analysts think HSBC’s share price will decline 1% to 947p. As a long-term investor, I’m happy to endure a little near-term turbulence given the possibility of eventual stunning returns and I think it’s worth investors considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

What’s in store for the Tesco share price?

| James Beard

After increasing 55% over the past five years, our writer dusts off his crystal ball to consider the prospects for…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with outstanding dividend growth records

| Stephen Wright

Shares in companies with decades of consecutive dividend growth can be great sources of passive income. Stephen Wright outlines two…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 UK shares trading at discounts to book value

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in a FTSE 100 bank and FTSE 250 housebuilder could be interesting opportunities for value investors…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Around a record high of £11, why does Rolls-Royce’s share price still look an irresistible buy to me?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has made huge gains over the past three years, and I think a lot more are to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

A whopping 9.9% dividend yield and 74% underpriced to fair value, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 passive income gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 homebuilder now offers one of the highest dividend yields in any of the major UK indexes, which…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares that could survive a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Worried about a possible stock market crash? Here are three top FTSE 250 shares that could help UK share investors…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down 40% or more, analysts expect these UK shares to rebound in the next 12 months!

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares City analysts tip to rebound. Do the potential benefits of buying these…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Consider these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 bargain stocks to buy in September!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are still packed with underpriced shares right now. Here are three stocks savvy investors…

Read more »