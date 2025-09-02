Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 2 of the best defensive UK stocks to help protect my portfolio

2 of the best defensive UK stocks to help protect my portfolio

Jon Smith explains why he feels it’s smart to buy defensive UK stocks even when the stock market is doing well, and provides some examples.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I always remember a friend telling me that the time to buy defensive stocks is when the market is doing really well. Even though this might seem the wrong way around, it’s better to buy these UK stocks before any potential correction, as that’s the time when everyone else will be rushing to buy them as well.

Given the recent all-time highs on the UK stock market, here are two ideas I’m looking at.

Staying plugged in

First up is National Grid (LSE:NG). The stock is up 2% over the past year, with a dividend yield of 4.65%. It makes money by operating and maintaining the electricity and gas transmission networks in the UK and parts of the US.

Unlike cyclical businesses that depend heavily on consumer demand, its revenues are largely regulated by government bodies, meaning the company is allowed to earn a set return on its assets while passing through most costs to customers. This model provides stable and predictable cash flows regardless of the broader economy. This is one of the main reasons why I’d call it a defensive stock that should be able to weather any tough economic times.

Further, the ongoing transition toward renewable energy is driving long-term investment opportunities in grid infrastructure. Fortunately, National Grid is well-positioned to benefit. So if investors are thinking about which stocks to stick with when times get difficult, the long-term vision for the business should mean that not many would sell it in the short term.

Finally, it has an attractive dividend yield. At 4.65%, it’s above the index average and above the current base interest rate. However, there are risks involved. The company is exposed to changes in regulations from Ofgem, which can directly and negatively impact its finances.

Everyday essentials

Another defensive pick is Unilever (LSE:ULVR). The stock is down 5% in the last year, and has a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Unilever sells everyday consumer staples across food, personal care, and household product categories. Most of us buy their products on a daily basis without even realising it. This includes well-known brands such as Dove and Hellmann’s.

When you think about it, we buy these goods regardless of the economic environment. This gives the company a steady and recurring revenue stream.

Another reason why it has defensive appeal is its global footprint. Aside from just operating in the UK, other worldwide markets help to diversify earnings. This reduces reliance on any single market. Even though we might not like it, the necessity of the goods sold gives it pricing power, allowing it to pass on inflationary costs to consumers without severely hurting demand.

This resilience is a key reason why I like it. Of course, it has experienced a hit due to the recent US tariffs. This remains an ongoing concern and something that needs to be watched carefully. Yet, overall, I’m thinking about adding both stocks to my portfolio, just as a precaution against any future market wobble.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

3 gold stocks and ETFs to consider as gold prices hit new highs

| Royston Wild

Discover why gold prices are on the rise once again, and the pros and cons of buying gold stocks and…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

How big does my portfolio need to be to make £2.5k of monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the ways to generate passive income from stocks and works out how he could…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares that could survive a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Worried about a possible stock market crash? Here are three top FTSE 250 shares that could help UK share investors…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down 40% or more, analysts expect these UK shares to rebound in the next 12 months!

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares City analysts tip to rebound. Do the potential benefits of buying these…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are the latest price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC shares!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays shares have surged since the start of the year. Do City analysts think these FTSE 100…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 100 homebuilder just hit 52-week lows. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jonathan Smith explains why external factors are pushing a popular FTSE 100 stock lower, but talks through his long-term vision.

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Lloyds share price could transform £10,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price is gaining momentum, earning investors a 50% return since the start of 2025. But how much…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Rolls-Royce share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After rising 113% in just 12 months, the Rolls-Royce share price has already transformed a £5,000 investment into over £10,000.…

Read more »