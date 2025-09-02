Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in IAG shares 10 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 10 years ago is now worth…

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares have surged over the past 18 months. It’s not such a pretty picture over the past decade.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG), or IAG as it’s known, have really outperformed over the past couple of years. Of course, they were coming from a depressed position. Aviation stocks were naturally beaten down during the pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused more pain — pushing up fuel prices and closing some of the world’s most useful airspace.

But what about £10,000 invested a decade ago? Well, sadly the investment would be pretty flat. The stock is almost exactly the same price as it was 10 years ago. Lots of movement in between — and the shares have rarely been higher — but the same endpoint.

There would have been dividends too, but not a massive amount. The yield averaged around 3.5%-4% before the pandemic, but no payments were made between 2020 and 2023. As such, I believe investors would have received a little over £2,000 as dividends during the period.

Yes, the figure would be a little different if dividends were reinvested, but the total return here is only a little over 2% a year. That’s really not very good at all. In fact, I could have beaten that with most government bonds.

Why have we seen IAG surge in recent years?

Ok, so what’s behind the recovery? Well, there are simple things such as the end of the pandemic, robust demand for air travel, and falling fuel prices. Those are the core reasons behind the shift.

But there has also been a re-rating. In other words, investors now seem more content to pay a higher price for each pound earned by the company than they were a year ago. That simply reflects hopes for a sustained recovery in the industry.

Currently, the shares are trading around 6.7 times forward earnings. To put that into context, last November I wrote that the shares were trading at 5.6 times forward earnings — this is a significant shift. And let’s remember, the shares were already pushing up by then. The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple had been a lot lower.

Reaching fair value

Currently, IAG is trading around 10% below its average share price target. That’s the price that analysts — taking the average — believe represents fair value for the company. This doesn’t represent a huge margin of safety compared to historic levels.

IAG isn’t expensive. That’s for sure, but it’s a little more expensive than some of its peers. Notably Jet2, which although it trades with a higher P/E, has a net cash position that represents more than half of its market cap.

I’m also a little concerned by IAG’s net debt position. This could be a drag on earnings throughout the medium term. It currently sits around £6bn, but is forecast to roughly halve in the coming years. Nonetheless, it could be an even bigger concern if the industry is hit by an external challenge.

Personally, I like IAG, but elected to put my sector investments into Jet2. I still believe IAG is worth considering, but my preference is certainly for the AIM-listed package holiday giant.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

See the income I’ll get by investing £3k before this 7.8% yielding income stock goes ex-dividend on 11 September

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much he will earn in dividends if he invests another £3,000 in what is quickly turning…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

8.23% yield! See the income I’ll get by investing £2k before Phoenix shares go ex-dividend on 2 October

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers on his Phoenix shares, to see how much dividend income he can expect next month,…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

2 of the best defensive UK stocks to help protect my portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels it's smart to buy defensive UK stocks even when the stock market is doing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 gold stocks and ETFs to consider as gold prices hit new highs

| Royston Wild

Discover why gold prices are on the rise once again, and the pros and cons of buying gold stocks and…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
US Stock

Prediction: a £2k investment in Meta stock could turn into this much in 12 months’ time…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith combines the financial outlook with the progress being made in AI adoption and estimates where he believes Meta…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months BP and IAG shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says BP and IAG shares have done well lately, but still face some major challenges. What do the…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: I think this AI stock will smash Nvidia and Palantir over the next 12 months

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors have been piling into Palantir stock recently. Meanwhile, Nvidia also remains popular. But could this AI stock outperform both…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

How big does my portfolio need to be to make £2.5k of monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the ways to generate passive income from stocks and works out how he could…

Read more »