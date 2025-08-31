Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Diageo share price is down 19% in 2025. I think the market has it wrong

The Diageo share price is down 19% in 2025. I think the market has it wrong

The Diageo share price has had a terrible time over the past five years, but one of the world’s most famous investors likes it.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Sometimes market sentiment towards a stock just seems wrong, and I think that when I look at the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price.

I reckon this is a company with a solid defensive moat and it deserves a premium rating. But with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.5, it hasn’t really got one. And what edge it might have would be lost if forecasts are right and it drops to 14.3 by 2027.

What’s so good about it? Having a good time? Think celebrate, think Johnny Walker, think Smirnoff, think Guinness… think Diageo. Feeling down? It might not be the best thing to do, but that makes plenty of people reach for a drink, too.

Think contrarian

Does the Diageo share price, down 50% from the heights it reached in late 2021, bring out the contrarian investor in you? It does with me. And it seems it does with that ace contrarian, billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds Diageo — it’s the only UK-listed stock in its whole portfolio. While it’s listed in London though, Diageo is really a global business selling over almost the entire globe.

Just because Buffett bought it doesn’t mean Diageo is an automatic buy for the rest of us. No, he’s often made mistakes, sometimes big ones. And he’s open about them.

But with Berkshire having produced average annual gains of 19.9% between 1965 and 2024, it seems history largely supports Buffett’s frequent approach of going against the market.

Business headwinds

Before I get too excited, I need to remember that Diageo has actually been facing a bit of a tough market when it comes to alcohol sales and profits. And the company is in a bit of a refocusing phase at the moment — what it calls its Accelerate programme.

With full-year results released on 5 August, interim CEO Nik Jhangiani said the firm has “much more to do across our broader portfolio and brands“. And he spoke of “creating a more agile operating model“, as the company raised its cost-savings target to around $625m over the next three years.

Diageo saw net sales dip 0.1% in the 2025 year, with reported operating profit down 27.8%. That latter was due to exceptional items, however, and without those we see a 0.7% decline in the underlying figure. Earnings per share fell 8.6% excluding exceptionals.

Looking forward

Diageo expects little change in sales in the next 12 months, “given a continued challenging market“. But we should see free cash flow rise to about $3bn, from $2.7bn in the year just ended. That’s a good start.

I look back to Aviva going through its refocus phase and thinking the shares looked cheap at the time. And we’ve seen how well that turned out. Then we have the amazing recovery at Rolls-Royce Holdings, led by a critical shakeup of the business.

There’s plenty of risk investing in a company that’s in the midst of a struggle, even if it’s not an existential one. And Diageo might continue limping along for a few more years yet. But I do think contrarian investors can do well at time like this and should consider Diageo now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE stocks set to thrive as Asia booms

| Ben McPoland

Our writer spotlights a pair of stocks -- one from the FTSE 100, the other, the FTSE 250 -- that…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 iShares ETFs to consider in September (hint: not the FTSE 100 or S&P 500)

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights three exchange-traded funds that focus on different themes associated with the global technology revolution.

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

36 reasons why I have no idea where the BP share price is going next (but I still own the stock)

| James Beard

The BP share price has risen 32% since reaching a 52-week low in April. But according to our writer, its…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in this high-yield dividend stock could generate £1,980 passive income in just its first year

| Alan Oscroft

A stock with a forecast 9.9% dividend yield sounds like it might be good for a long-term passive income portfolio.…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’m excited to be buying in September

| Stephen Wright

At its lowest P/E ratio in five years, Stephen Wright’s excited by the chance to buy shares in FTSE 250…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Value Shares

Could ejection from the FTSE 100 be a chance to buy this stock?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey looks set to fall out of the FTSE 100. But with a dividend yield of almost 10%, are…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll buy like a shot if we get a stock market crash in September

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three blue-chips he's keen to own but isn't ready to buy just yet. They'll be his…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett behaving like the US stock market’s overheating?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett’s eponymous indicator has never been higher, suggesting that US equities are overvalued. But is the billionaire taking any…

Read more »