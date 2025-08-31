Looking for shares to buy this month, here’s one I bought – and 2 I didn’t!

Christopher Ruane spent part of August looking for shares to buy for his portfolio. Here’s one he plumped for — and two that didn’t make it this month!

Even in the summer lull (if one can so describe this month in the stock market, given that the FTSE 100 index hit a new all-time high), I have been looking for shares to buy in the past month.

So, how did I do?

An old favourite

I already had a sizeable holding in JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD).

I sold some JD Sports shares earlier this year, to take profits off the table. At the moment, though, I continue to feel the share looks like good value. Earlier this month, I bought some more.

Last week, the FTSE 100 announced declining like-for-like sales in the first half. But the overall sales picture showed growth, thanks in part to an aggressive shop-opening programme over the past several years. JD Sports’ opening of its biggest store globally this summer at Greater Manchester’s Trafford Centre showed the scale of the company’s ambition.

I see a risk that weak consumer spending could hurt demand for expensive trainers and athleisure wear. But the company last week maintained its full-year profit outlook, to my relief.

One that can wait

I decided against putting more money into another one I already own: Diageo (LSE: DGE).

The share rallied last month after a new boss took over abruptly and generally the share performed well in August.

Was this the start of a turnaround, I wondered?

It could be – but I reckon it is too early to tell. New management could help address some already known risks, such as weak demand in Latin America.

But bigger challenges remain, from what a weak economy means for premium spirits demand to how Diageo can engage with changing attitudes towards drinking, especially among consumers in their twenties and thirties.

I decided to wait to see how the business performs before deciding whether to buy any more.

An age-old conundrum

JD Sports is not the only share where I have taken profits off the table in recent months. I did the same with Journeo (LSE: JNEO).

But I hung onto a significant part of my stake and, as the share moved around in August, weighed whether to buy more.

This is hardly a new investing conundrum: take profits and bank them, or buy more of a rising share at an even higher price than before.

The thing is, I reckon Journeo’s best days are ahead of it. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 15 does not look like obvious value for a medium-sized company (its market capitalisation is £66m) that most people have probably never heard of.

But I think its earnings could grow strongly. This month saw it announce approximately £1m of purchase orders from a local authority for bus information display services.

One risk is a decline to revenue caused by the recent end of the first phase of a contract with the New York subway.

But Journeo’s proven specialist capabilities could help it win a lot more contracts, I reckon, not only with the New York subway but more widely.

Should I buy more shares at a much higher price than I originally paid? For now, I have decided not to, but if the price falls back down enough in September, Journeo is on my list of shares to buy!