6%+ yields! 3 dividend shares to consider for a SIPP this September!

Our writer looks at a trio of shares, each offering dividend yields greater than 6%, that he thinks investors should consider for their SIPPs.

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) offers the sort of long-term investment platform I think can be well-suited to long-term investing.

Many investors like the idea of tucking some high-yield dividend shares into their SIPP and letting the income compound over the years or decades.

Here are three high-yield UK shares to consider this September.

Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income (HFEL: LSE) aims to do what it says on the tin. In other words, the investment trust aims to use a portfolio of Asia-exposed shares to support it paying dividends.

It aims to grow the dividend per share annually. That would already be welcome news (although, of course, no dividend is ever guaranteed), but I find it especially appealing given that the trust already has a dividend yield of 10.8%.

The trust’s geographically-focused strategy means it is exposed to economic downturns in key Asian economies.

But its strategy has delivered the goods for many years on the trot at this point when it comes to dividend growth. I like its portfolio of Asian companies I think have ongoing growth potential, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

M&G

Another share with a progressive dividend policy is FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG). It also has an already attractive yield, currently standing at 7.6%.That is well over twice the FTSE 100 average currently.

M&G has even delivered impressive share price growth of 53% over the past five years.

Past performance does not necessarily reflect what may happen in future. But I do think that share price growth reflects a growing confidence among investors that M&G has a well-run business that can support its juicy, growing dividend.

It has millions of customers, a well-known brand, and deep experience in a market I expect to benefit from resilient customer demand.

Set against that, an ongoing challenge over the past several years has been to get investors to put more into M&G’s funds than they pull out. Otherwise, fee income could decline. I reckon it still has work to do to convince the City it can do this consistently.

Perhaps the interim results due this Wednesday (3 September) will provide useful data on that, as well as hopefully another dividend increase.

ITV

With its 6.1% dividend yield, I reckon broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV) also merits consideration.

Unlike the two shares above, the FTSE 250 firm does not have a progressive dividend policy. But it does aim to maintain its dividend per share at the current level as a minimum and has delivered on that goal in recent years.

With a large audience for its programmes, growing digital operation, and sizeable production business that provides studios and expertise to other content makers, I believe ITV is striking a good balance of managing the shift from the old broadcasting model to a digitally focussed one.

Advertising revenues could suffer in an economic downturn, potentially eating into profits. The underwhelming performance this year of smaller rival STV could be a warning signal of some risks in the current environment that may also affect ITV.

But with its scale and proprietary assets from studios to intellectual property, I think ITV has some strong competitive advantages.