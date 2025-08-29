Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The biggest stock market news of the week was… (no, it wasn’t Taylor Swift’s engagement)

The biggest stock market news of the week was… (no, it wasn’t Taylor Swift’s engagement)

Our writer takes a closer look at what he believes to be the most significant — and consequential — stock market announcement of the week.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

It’s difficult to quantify Taylor Swift’s impact on the stock market. But on the day her engagement was announced (26 August), the S&P 500 moved slightly higher. I suspect this positive reaction is coincidental, but ‘Swiftonomics’ appears to be a thing.

It’s been estimated that her ‘Eras’ tour boosted the US economy by $5bn. Her net worth is said to be $1.6bn.

Let’s get serious

But as impressive as these numbers might be, they pale into insignificance alongside anything to do with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And on Wednesday evening (27 August), the chip-maker released its results for the three months ended 27 July. With a market cap of around $4.4trn — approximately 30% more than the value of the UK’s 350 largest listed companies — it’s easy to see why the company’s announcements are so important.

Commentators frequently speculate as to whether we are seeing an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. A bit like Swifties, they sometimes ask: “Is It Over Now?”. That’s because if Nvidia were to wobble, it’s likely to send shockwaves across the world’s stock markets.

With the tech giant beating analysts’ forecasts of both revenue and earnings, I suspect we probably are in some sort of bubble. However, there’s no immediate sign that it’s about to burst. Although as any child will tell you, all bubbles eventually go pop. It’s simply a case of when.

A strange reaction

In after-hours trading, the Nvidia’s stock fell around 2.5%.

Whenever a company does better than expected but its share price falls, I find it interesting to see how market observers explain this apparently contradictory position.

In this instance, they pointed to the group’s $200m miss on data centre revenue as the reason. But this doesn’t seem particularly consequential to me for a company that sells more than $500m of chips and related computer and hardware tools every day.

Encouragingly, the impressive result doesn’t include any revenue from the sale of semiconductors to China, which were banned by President Trump. The company reckons the market could be worth $50bn this year.

If the American government could be persuaded to change its mind, the Nvidia stock price is likely to continue its impressive run. Since August 2020, it’s increased over 1,200%. Ignoring the potential from China, analysts have a 12-month price target around 10% higher than its current (28 August) stock price.

What next?

Around half of the group’s data centre revenue comes from a relatively small number of cloud service providers. This is a useful reminder that if interest in AI technology does slow then Nvidia will suffer from the fallout.

Personally, I think the company’s well placed to continue its epic growth story. From Nvidia’s perspective, it doesn’t matter who the AI winners and losers are. Succeed or fail, it seems as though nearly everyone in the industry needs the company’s chips. That’s why it was able to achieve an impressive 72.4% margin during the quarter.

Over the past four quarters, it’s reported earnings per share of $3.51. This means the stock is trading on 51 times historic earnings. This isn’t cheap but it’s sustainable for a company that’s embedded itself in the AI revolution and one that’s growing rapidly.

On balance, I think there’s still some value in the stock and that investors could consider adding it to their portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Discover 2 reliable FTSE income trusts with dividend yields above 10%

| Mark Hartley

A dividend yield above 10% is usually a red flag but our writer's found two lesser-known income stocks that look…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These 2 soaring dividend shares have 10% yields! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Two dividend shares boast yields above 10% while rallying hard in 2025. But are Serica Energy and Ithaca Energy reliable…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Burberry isn’t the only ‘unpopular’ UK stock to nearly double in just 12 months!

| Paul Summers

Burberry shares have delivered a magnificent return for those buying one year ago. But another fallen star has also been…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Diageo shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

Five years ago, investors needed 1,449 Diageo shares to earn a £1,000 a year second income. But a growing dividend…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock could jump 43%, says this broker 

| Ben McPoland

While this FTSE 100 dividend stock has long looked like a possible bargain to me, I continue to have some…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Where might the Rolls-Royce share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Is there no stopping the rise and rise of the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price? Most analysts think there's still some…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50% in 2025, and has a 6.3% dividend. Time to consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

On a low valuation and with a tasty forecast dividend yield, I reckon this fallen FTSE 100 stock is one…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Should I boot woeful Diageo shares out of my SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

Struggling Diageo shares have blighted the performance of Harvey Jones's Self-Invested Personal Pension. Is it time to quit the ailing…

Read more »