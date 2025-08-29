Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Down almost 50%, is this the best value stock in the FTSE 250?

Down almost 50%, is this the best value stock in the FTSE 250?

Jon Smith takes a deep look into a FTSE value stock that’s struggled with higher costs and even the British weather over the past year.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Diverse children studying outdoors

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When it comes to valuing stocks, there’s no single formula to use. However, one initial sign of potential value comes from share price movements. So when I spotted a FTSE stock that had been heavily beaten up over the past year, it made me want to take a closer look. Here’s what I discovered.

Recent problems

I’m referring to Greggs (LSE:GRG), the well-known UK bakery chain, famous for its sausage rolls, sandwiches and sweet treats. Over the past year, the stock’s down just under 50%. Based on my research, there are several obvious and some less obvious reasons for this move.

Concerns have grown that Greggs’ aggressive expansion strategy may have outpaced demand. With over 2,600 shops now operating and plans for more than 100 new openings across 2025, investors are starting to question whether the chain is nearing saturation point. Evidence of this can be seen from the H1 2025 report. Like-for-like growth in company-managed stores slowed to just 2.6%, well below levels seen over the past few years.

Another major culprit behind the weaker results was extreme weather (classic England!). A blistering June heatwave sharply reduced footfall, as customers shied away from pastries in favour of cold drinks. Even though you might think this isn’t a huge deal, it prompted Greggs to revise its full-year profit expectations downward.

The impact of weather isn’t just an isolated event. Earlier in the year, volatile winter weather (including heavy snow in January) also disrupted trading, adding to the revenue drag.

Finally, the stock’s been negatively impacted by higher operating costs. This can be blamed on various factors, including surging food prices, wage inflation, and employer National Insurance hikes.

Why I think it’s good value

Let’s start with a classic valuation metric, the price-to-earnings ratio. In the past, this has been well above average. Yet, in part due to the share price fall, it’s now at 10.63. This puts it pretty close to my benchmark figure of 10, which is where I start to consider stocks as being good value. Therefore, although it’s not screamingly undervalued on this one metric alone, it certainly suggests the stock isn’t overvalued.

While near-term results have been hampered by extreme weather and cost inflation, I firmly feel these are short-lived headwinds. They aren’t structural issues. Greggs still boasts strong brand equity, a loyal customer base, and a competitive advantage in value-for-money food-to-go offerings. What it’s doing within its power is good.

Even if physical expansion slows, we shouldn’t forget the recent growth in franchise partnerships and delivery platforms. In my view, this opens up a much larger target market going forward.

Finally, the company has a strong balance sheet, with low debt and good cash flow. It’s not a stock that’s beaten down due to large losses or high debt.

Although I can’t say for sure if this is the best value stock in the entire index, I do think it’s a strong contender. It’s a stock that I think is worthy of consideration by investors at the moment.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Where will the FTSE 100 begin 2026?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has broken several record highs already in 2025. Could London’s top index break a few more by…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Up 27% in a month, have I missed the boat on this FTSE 250 stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is kicking himself for missing out on a rally for a FTSE 250 stock, but explains why there…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s how your kids could have a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA at 30

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for building wealth over the long run. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Two mid adult women enjoying a friends reunion city break for the weekend in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Investing Articles

See how it’s possible to generate a £25,000 yearly income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does a few simple sums to show how it's possible to build a solid passive income by investing…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the most crash-resistant FTSE 100 stock and this is what it said

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a FTSE 100 stock that ChatGPT told him could be the best option for protecting his portfolio…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with a few thousand pounds to spare could start investing in the stock market.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing For Beginners

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1k monthly income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the key factors that go into building a generous income from a Stocks and Shares ISA, and…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 100 stock to consider for a SIPP

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he thinks this growth-oriented investment trust from the FTSE 100 is a potential match made in…

Read more »