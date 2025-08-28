Member Login
Here are the latest forecasts for the Barclays share price

Jon Smith reviews what the experts think about the Barclays share price going forward, following its remarkable rally over the past year.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past year, Barclays (LSE:BARC) has been one of the top performers in the FTSE 100 index. The Barclays share price is up 62%, significantly outperforming the index’s gains of 11.4%. The stock recently reached its highest level in over a decade.

With some concerns that it could be a little overvalued, I turned to the latest analyst forecasts to see if I could discover anything to help.

Positive overall sentiment

There are 19 banks or brokers that currently have a share price target out for the coming year for Barclays. Some 70% of them are Buy ratings, which is a positive sign immediately. For reference, the current share price is 374p.

The most optimistic view comes from Jonathan Pierce at Jefferies, with a target of 455p. I consider this optimistic because if this target was met, it would represent a further 64% rally from the current price. That does feel a little aggressive, but we’ll address that later.

On the other hand, the lowest expectation comes from Niklas Kammer at Morningstar. He believes the stock will fall to 306p over the next 12 months, roughly a 12% drop from the current levels.

When I look at the grouping as a whole, the average target price is 399p. The overall mood among analysts is positive, expecting the stock to move higher despite the strong rally already seen.

Adding in some flavour

There are several reasons why I’d agree with the experts here. The bank’s in the middle of its three-year transformation plan, and things are going well. Group income for Q2 of £7.2bn was up 14% year on year. The corporate banking division is benefitting from higher average deposits and lending balances. The UK arm is seeing higher income, thanks in part to the Tesco Bank acquisition.

So far through the three-year plan, it‘s already realised two-thirds of its £2bn gross cost efficiency savings target. It’s also well along in the multi-billion pound dividends and buybacks programme commitment, which runs through to 2026.

This substantial capital return, coupled with the efficient cost-cutting programme, should support earnings per share growth and boost investor sentiment further.

However, there’s no guarantee the stock will keep outperforming. It’s facing some reputational risks from regulators and the legal sector. Last month, it was fined £42m for poor handling of financial crime risks relating to anti-money laundering. There’s also fallout from a car finance mis-selling probe. Although Barclays’ exposure appears smaller than that of peer Lloyds Banking Group, it nonetheless poses a headache for investors.

When I balance everything up, I still believe the pros outweigh the cons. On this occasion, I agree with the forecasts and feel it’s a stock for investors to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

