Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £250 weekly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £250 weekly passive income?

Harvey Jones says that generating a passive income in retirement from a spread of FTSE 100 shares is a brilliant way to achieve financial freedom.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Earning a passive income sounds like a dream. Imagine earning a gentle trickle of cash each week that takes zero time and effort on your part once it’s set in motion.

In retirement, the second income dream becomes necessity, and it’s more achievable than many people realise. Investing in FTSE 100 dividend income stocks is a terrific way to generate it. You can buy them either inside a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) or Stocks and Shares ISA. Or ideally, both.

Let’s say we target a passive income of £250 a week, which works out as a handy £13,000 a year. How much do you need to generate that?

Joy of stocks and shares

This depends on a number of factors, including how much your portfolio yields. Let’s say an investor builds a portfolio of dividend stocks that delivers a relatively high average yield of 6% a year. To achieve that, they’d need £216,667 in their tax-free ISA wrapper.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Investing small monthly sums can multiply and grow over decades. Let’s take the example of 30-year-old who already has £10,000 in their ISA. If they invested a modest £100 a month on top of that, and generated an average total return (with invested dividends) of 7% a year, they’d have £284,262 by age 65.

That’s comfortably above my target and in this case a 6% yield would deliver income of around £17,056 a year, which works out as £328 a week.

British American Tobacco’s a dividend giant

I’d hope to generate a higher total return, by investing in individual FTSE 100 stocks rather than simply tracking the index. One worth highlighting is cigarette maker British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

A few years ago, cigarette makers looked burnt out, with sales hit by health concerns, regulatory clampdowns, falling smoking rates in the West and ethical qualms (I share them myself).

Yet British American Tobacco has performed surprisingly well. It still pumps out cash by selling more than 500bn ‘sticks’ a year, while expanding its range into vaping and smokeless nicotine products.

Over the last 12 months, the share price is up a stunning 53%. The trailing dividend yield’s about 5.6%, well above the FTSE 100 average of around 3.5%.

FTSE 100 overachiever

The price-to-earnings ratio is around 11.6, comfortably below the FTSE 100 average at about 15. So it looks decent value although of course there are risks. Health campaigns and regulatory clampdowns will surely continue. Also, the shares have had a strong run, and growth may slow from here. But I still think they’re worth considering today, with a long-term view.

I’d look to build a balanced spread of at least a dozen stocks. That way if any underperform, hopefully others will more than compensate.

I’d suggest investors increase their monthly contributions over time, as their income rises. Then keep re-investing those dividends until they need to draw them as passive income at retirement. It’s the best route I know to financial freedom.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high! What’s going on with the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

As the FTSE 100 index goes from strength to strength, our writer explains why he thinks it might yet go…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what £20,000 in Palantir stock could be worth by 2026

| Ben McPoland

A £20,00 investment in Palantir stock has already grown to more than £200,000 in just two years! What about the…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Get ready for a possible AI growth stock crash

| John Fieldsend

Our Foolish author feels the AI-mania has signs of a bubble. Here is his plan of action in case an…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

6%+ yield! Is the ITV share price still a possible long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The ITV share price is up by a third over the past five years -- and has a 6.2% dividend…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Take a look at the latest dividend forecast for Lloyds shares

| James Beard

Our writer considers how much income might be generated over the next three years from holding Lloyds Banking Group shares.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Could this legendary UK dividend share be turning the corner?

| Christopher Ruane

Few blue-chip shares can match Bunzl's dividend growth record. Its recent price performance has been less impressive. Might things be…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with a few thousand pounds to spare could start investing in the stock market.

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Could the JD Sports dividend soar in coming years? I think so!

| Christopher Ruane

Today's announcement of another share buyback by JD Sports has got our writer thinking about what could happen to the…

Read more »