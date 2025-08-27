Member Login
Here’s how investors could target £2,338 in dividend income from 353 shares in this FTSE giant…

This FTSE 100 heavyweight delivers a good dividend yield that’s forecast to rise substantially, and it also looks very underpriced against its ‘fair value’.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

FTSE 100 heavyweight Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) has been a stalwart dividend income stock for me for years. I picked these shares to pay me high dividends, which I have largely reinvested back into them. This is a standard investment process called dividend compounding.

By reinvesting in such a way, the pool of dividend payouts can grow exponentially. I aim to use them to continue reducing my working commitments when I wish.

However, a stock’s dividend yield moves in the opposite direction to its price, provided the annual payout remains the same. Imperial Brands’ share price has gained 46% over the past 12 months, so its dividend yield has dropped.

That said, analysts forecast it will increase again by the end of 2027. And there is also considerable value left in its share price too.

Dividend income potential

The tobacco and nicotine products manufacturer paid a dividend of 153.42p in 2024. This gives a current dividend yield of 4.9% on its present share price of £31.15.

However, analysts believe the dividend will rise to 163.1p this year, 170.9p next year, and 180.5p in 2027. This would give respective yields of 5.2%, 5.5%, and 5.8%. By contrast, the current average FTSE 100 dividend yield is just 3.4%.

Eleven grand (the average UK savings) would buy 353 Imperial Brands shares. So investors considering such a holding would make £6,938 in dividends over 10 years. This is based on the current 4.9% as an average and the use of dividend compounding.

On the same basis after 30 years, the dividends would have risen to £36,699. By that stage – including the initial £11,000 investment – the total value of the holding would be £47,699. And this would generate an annual dividend income of £2,338.

Share price potential

Imperial Brands’ 9.5 price-to-earnings ratio is bottom of its peer group, which averages 23.2. This comprises Altria at 12.8, Japan Tobacco at 17.7, British American Tobacco at 30.4, and Philip Morris at 32. So it is very undervalued on this measure.

A discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation shows where any firm’s stock price should trade, derived from cash flow forecasts for the underlying business. The DCF for Imperial Brands shows its shares are 43% undervalued at their current £31.15 price. Therefore, their fair value is £54.65.

How does the core business look?

A risk to the share price and dividend forecasts is the intense competition in the sector that may squeeze the firm’s margins.

However, its latest (H1 2025) results saw adjusted operating profit increase 1.8% year on year to £1.652bn. Adjusted tobacco and next-generation product (NGP, mainly nicotine replacements) revenue rose 3.2% to £3.664bn.

Revenue is the total income made by a firm, while profit (earnings) is what remains after expenses are deducted.

The firm reiterated its double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for NGP revenue to 2030 in the results document. It also forecasts low single-digit CAGR for tobacco net revenue over the same period.

And it projects annual operating profit growth of 3%-5%. It is growth here that ultimately drives any firm’s dividends and share price higher over time.

Given its earnings growth prospects, undervalued share price and higher dividend yield, I will buy more of the shares very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

