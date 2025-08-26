Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This penny share has soared 85% in 2025. Is it the start of something big?

This penny share has soared 85% in 2025. Is it the start of something big?

Technology-based companies that have fallen into penny share territory often scare me away. But this one’s fortunes might be about to turn.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Ilika (LSE: IKA) makes solid-state batteries, and it can be bought for penny share prices. Its technology could be big in the kind of distributed processing that will likely contribute to the future of AI — among a range of other applications.

As I write just before markets open on Tuesday (26 August), we’re looking at a market cap of £72m and a 40p share price. That represents an 86% gain just since the start of 2025. But before we think too much about what the future might hold, there’s one note of caution.

Back in 2021, the shares reached 280p. So anyone who bought at the peak is now down 85% overall — even after this year’s gain. But new tech like this often needs a second wind to really get started. And AI attracts more attention now than four years ago.

What’s the excitement?

On 18 August, Ilika announced a milestone with US strategic partner Cirtec Medical, a company developing next-generation medical devices. The news release said: “The companies have successfully completed process qualification for the Stereax M300 micro-battery production line at Cirtec Medical’s facility in Lowell, Massachusetts.”

This, apparently, is the final technical validation needed before production can start.

It comes after CEO Graeme Purdy told us at full-year results time in July that “Ilika has achieved a significant number of important technical and commercial milestones over the past twelve months.

The company’s next major moves include getting its electric vehicle battery technology, Goliath, to viable product status by the end of 2025, which means completing prototypes and getting them to customers for testing.

We should also hopefully see the recognition of Stereax revenues commence in the current calendar year.

A no-brainer buy?

So, is it time to rush out and buy then?

Before anyone considers it, there’s one key drawback — there’s no profit. The year ended 30 April saw just £1.1m in revenue, with an EBITDA loss of £5.2m.

But there was cash and equivalents of £8m on the balance sheet at the time. After the end of the period, the company raised £4.2m gross from a fundraising. And it received a £1.25m grant from the UK government’s DRIVE35 programme, which funds R&D in vehicle electrification.

This all suggests there’s enough liquidity for a while yet. But analysts still forecast losses for at least the next two years. And they see the cash pile dwindling to around £1m by 2027.

It seems likely that Ilika could need more funding before the profit taps open. And that could well lead to dilution for investors who take the plunge today.

The dilemma

This is the same dilemma that’s faced countless investors in potential high-tech growth stocks while they’re still in the ‘jam tomorrow’ phase. And for me, it usually means I steer clear and don’t consider buying until I see first profit.

But in this case, based on Stereax batteries hopefully generating sales in the near term, I’m actually pondering a small investment. I think penny share growth investors should consider it too.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I buy more BAE Systems shares while they’re down 11%?

| Ben McPoland

While BAE Systems shares have absolutely trounced the FTSE 100 index since 2022, they’ve hit some recent selling pressure.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 undervalued UK shares with dividend yields above 7%

| Mark Hartley

Looking for income stocks? These cheap UK shares pay big dividends and could be undervalued opportunities in the stock market.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Dividend Shares

Trading around a record high, this 5.2%-yielding passive income gem still looks packed with value to me!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial gem generates a high passive income stream and also looks very undervalued to me, especially after…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is it worth investors now considering National Grid, with its share price down 5% from April?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid’s share price has dipped from its 12-month traded high, which could mean a bargain to be had. I…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

These 3 UK stocks will smash Lloyds shares over the next year, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds' shares are doing well right now. But City analysts see far more potential in these three other British stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says buying this stock could be a smart move

| Ben McPoland

The founder of the world's largest company reckons this growth stock is world-class. But is it worth a look at…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

These could be among the cheapest FTSE stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Cheap can mean several things, but in this article Dr James Fox explores stocks that appear to be trading at…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 70% since April, is it too late to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 shares have staged remarkable recoveries since Donald Trump's tariff-related shocker. Paul Summers takes a close look at…

Read more »