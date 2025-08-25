Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The simple way to try and build a £27m SIPP

The simple way to try and build a £27m SIPP

Imagine having £27m in a SIPP. Well, it’s possible, but it typically requires Britons to start early, very early. Dr James Fox explains how it’s done.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

It sounds implausible. A £27m Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) from just a few thousand pounds a year. But with a long enough runway and the power of compounding, it becomes a mathematical possibility.

A SIPP opened at birth and topped up consistently could, in theory, accumulate a fortune over time. Using HMRC’s maximum child SIPP contribution of £3,600 a year (including tax relief), the numbers stack up compellingly if invested wisely from day one.

Assuming an average annual return of 10% — reflective of US market returns over the past decade — the balance grows modestly at first. By age 10, the pot might stand around £68,000. But the compounding effect gathers pace. By 25, it could top £450,000. By 40, it may pass £2m.

Keep going, and at age 65 — without increasing contributions beyond inflation — the balance could exceed £27m. The secret? Time, tax relief, and long-term exposure to growth assets like equities. This calculation also includes a 1% increase in annual contributions each year to account for potentially larger contributions in the future.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com

Of course, future returns aren’t guaranteed, and inflation would eat into purchasing power. UK investors may also earn more modest returns with UK-focused investments and poor investment decisions can see us lose money. But even under more conservative assumptions, a child’s SIPP could become a meaningful financial asset later in life.

Parents, grandparents, or guardians funding early SIPP contributions could give a child an extraordinary head start. And it’s not just financial, but contributes to an understanding the value of investing early and often. This calculation also involves the child going on to make contributions themselves as they start working. It requires a long-term commitment.

It’s not the flashiest strategy. It doesn’t have to involve hefty bets on tech disrupters or shorting overvalued stocks. It’s simply about starting early and letting compound returns do the heavy lifting.

Where to invest?

Anyone opening a SIPP for a child or loved one has several options when it comes to investing. A simple, hands-off approach might involve low-cost index-tracking funds or investment trusts. These offer instant diversification and a long-term growth orientation, making them ideal for compounding over decades.

Alternatively, more active investors might prefer to build a portfolio one or two stocks at a time. One company I’m watching closely right now is Synectics (LSE:SNX). It’s an AIM-listed specialist in advanced security and surveillance systems.

At just over £53m in market-cap, Synectics trades on just 12.2 times forward earnings, falling to 9.5 times by 2027. Adjusting for its net cash position of £12.1m, that gives a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72. This implies the shares could be significantly undervalued based on growth forecasts.

Recent interim results showed revenue up 35%, operating profit up 48%, and earnings per share up 59%. Its growing order book, international expansion, and debt-free balance sheet are all really positive feature.

Of course, as a small-cap, it carries more risks. This including contract concentration and macroeconomic sensitivity as well as a large spread between buying and selling prices. But for long-term investors, Synectics might be worth a closer look. I’ve added it to my watchlist.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£1k buys 142 shares in this stunning 7.78%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much income a modest investment in this popular dividend share could generate…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, red-hot Fresnillo and IAG shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares and Fresnillo have thrashed the FTSE 100 with triple-digit gains in 12 months. Harvey Jones asks if they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fintech shares to check out on the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

Our writer spotlights two UK growth shares on the London Stock Exchange that are each tackling a different corner of…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is in a bubble, full stop

| Andrew Mackie

Over the past few years, Nvidia stock has become the poster child of the AI revolution. But what happens when…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many Aviva shares do I need to buy to aim for a £1,000 passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 40% in 2025, and offering one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100, can Aviva shares continue…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Up 92% this year! Did I miss the boat on this spectacular penny stock?

| Mark Hartley

Staffline shares are up nearly 100% in 2025. Is this penny stock still undervalued, or have investors already missed the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 S&P 500 stocks that Britain’s top fund managers have been buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Terry Smith, Nick Train, and Stephen Yiu are three of the UK’s most well-known portfolio managers. Here’s a look at…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares hardest hit in broader sector sell-off. Is the rally over?

| Mark Hartley

Rolls-Royce shares were down almost 6% towards the end of last week as geopolitical developments hit the aerospace and defence…

Read more »