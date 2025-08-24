The overlooked ways a Stocks and Shares ISA saves investors money — and a £3m example

Discover the hidden benefits of a Stocks and Shares ISA, from reinvested dividends to shielding long-term growth from a big tax bill.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Most investors know a Stocks and Shares ISA protects against capital gains tax (CGT) and dividend tax. But many underestimate how powerful this protection becomes over decades.

For me, the real magic of an ISA is not just in saving tax today but in the way it accelerates long-term compounding.

Tax-free reinvested dividends

Outside the shelter of an ISA, dividends above the £500 allowance attract tax at 8.75% for basic-rate payers and a hefty 39.35% for those in the highest band.

That might not sound like much but over decades it adds up. Inside an ISA, all dividends can be reinvested straight back into the market, supercharging compounding.

Reinvesting annual dividends over 20 years could add tens of thousands in extra returns without the taxman taking a slice.

Capital gains protection

The recent squeeze on CGT allowances has made ISAs even more valuable. Just a couple of years ago, investors could realise £12,300 of gains tax-free. That figure has now been slashed to just £3,000.

Anyone holding £20k+ in a big winner – perhaps a surging US tech stock or a UK mid-cap that’s doubled in value – could face a tax bill of up to 20% outside an ISA. By contrast, inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, all that growth is completely sheltered. Over time, this makes the ISA a powerful growth vehicle.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Freedom from tax admin

Another hidden perk is simplicity. Outside an ISA, investors must track dividend income, capital gains and sometimes even foreign exchange rates on overseas holdings.

Inside an ISA, there is no paperwork, no self-assessment and no calculations. Within the allowance, no declaration is necessary which, for me, is a cost-saving in both time and money.

Hidden benefit: compounding without drag

The real kicker is how an ISA preserves the snowball effect of compounding. A strong-performing stock inside the wrapper can make a life-changing difference.

Take 3i Group (LSE: III), for example. The private equity investor has delivered outstanding performance, largely driven by its stake in European discount retailer Action. Over the past five years, the share price is up 337%, equating to an annualised return of 34.3%.

Its fundamentals are attractive too, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.8 and operating cash flow of £418m. Add a return on equity (ROE) of 22.5% is why the stock is worth considering. It has also paid uninterrupted dividends for over two decades, albeit at a modest 1.78% yield.

Of course, concentration risk is a concern. Action accounts for the lion’s share of profits and currency swings between sterling and the euro could affect returns for UK investors. But even so, the long-term compounding potential is clear.

Calculating returns

A 34.3% annual return compounded inside a Stocks and Shares ISA could turn a £20k contribution into over £3m after 15 years. If taxed at just 20% on gains, that final pot would shrink by hundreds of thousands.

Keeping in mind that past performance is no indication of future results, there is no guarantee 3i Group will continue to perform as well.

For me, the overlooked value of a Stocks and Shares ISA lies in its ability to shield both dividends and growth, while removing admin headaches. It is not just about saving money today — it is about letting compounding do its work, free from the drag of HMRC.