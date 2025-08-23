This undervalued stock could be a real winner for AIM investors. Dr James Fox highlights its earnings progression and strong balance sheet.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

An undervalued stock with operating momentum… tell me more!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Synectics (LSE:SNX) is a specialist in advanced security and surveillance systems. It’s been on a tear over the past 12 months but it still appears to be an undervalued stock. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s valuation and its operational momentum.

Undemanding valuation

Analyst forecasts peg Synectics at 12.2 times forward earnings this year, dropping to 10.7 times in 2026 and further to 9.5 times in 2027. This shows meaningful earnings expansion throughout the medium term.

Meanwhile, expected dividend yields rise from 2.3% this year to 3.3% by 2027, and net cash is projected to swell from £8.2m to £12.4m in the same period — although its worth noting that H1 2025 net cash is already above the former figure. That’s a very significant net cash position for a company with a market-cap just over £52m.

Synectics recently provided some very positive interim figures for the six months ended 31 May to underscore its strategic momentum. Perhaps most impressive of all was the 35% increase in revenue.

Metric H1 2025 H1 2024 Revenue £35.5m (+35%) £26.3m Underlying operating profit £3.3m (+48%) £2.2m Adjusted EBITDA £4.2m (+47%) £2.8m Adjusted EPS 16.4p (+59%) 10.3p Net cash £12.1m (debt‑free) £6.4m Order book £35.1m £30.2m

These figures were driven by significant contracts — such as with West Midlands Police, a gaming resort in SE Asia, and Stagecoach — while expansions into the Philippines and strategic hires in UAE and North America signal international ambitions.

Bulls vs bears

What I like:

Financial flexibility: With net cash more than doubling year-on-year and no debt, Synectics is well-positioned for organic or acquisitive growth. Growth across sectors: Gaining traction across leisure, public space, critical infrastructure, and transport testify to diversified demand.

What concerns me:

Reliance on large contracts: Large contracts represent a significant proportion of total contracts. This is a potential concentration risk if major contracts don’t recur. Macroeconomic sensitivity: Synectics serves some clients in the leisure and public infrastructure sectors. This can be cyclically exposed. Economic slowdowns or reduced spending could dent order flow. Small-cap dynamics: As a smaller AIM-listed specialist, liquidity is limited and stock prices may swing sharply on sentiment shifts or headline-driven flows. The difference between the buy and sell price can also be significant.

The bottom line

Synectics has an exciting mix of operational momentum, an undemanding valuations, and shareholder returns. Analysts’ projections point to earnings expansion, a rising dividend yield, and growing cash reserves. If this were to happen, I’d expect to see shares push upwards.

For cautious investors, the company’s progress and perfect balance sheet may warrant a spot on a watchlist, especially if diversification in contracts and geography continues. However, reliance on major account deliveries and exposure to economic cycles are risks to monitor closely.

Personally, I’m going to be keeping a close eye on this stock. It doesn’t receive much attention from analysts or market commentators, and it may be going under the radar. I think it’s worth considering.