An undervalued stock with operating momentum… tell me more!

This undervalued stock could be a real winner for AIM investors. Dr James Fox highlights its earnings progression and strong balance sheet.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Synectics (LSE:SNX) is a specialist in advanced security and surveillance systems. It’s been on a tear over the past 12 months but it still appears to be an undervalued stock. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s valuation and its operational momentum.

Undemanding valuation

Analyst forecasts peg Synectics at 12.2 times forward earnings this year, dropping to 10.7 times in 2026 and further to 9.5 times in 2027. This shows meaningful earnings expansion throughout the medium term.

Meanwhile, expected dividend yields rise from 2.3% this year to 3.3% by 2027, and net cash is projected to swell from £8.2m to £12.4m in the same period — although its worth noting that H1 2025 net cash is already above the former figure. That’s a very significant net cash position for a company with a market-cap just over £52m.

Synectics recently provided some very positive interim figures for the six months ended 31 May to underscore its strategic momentum. Perhaps most impressive of all was the 35% increase in revenue.

MetricH1 2025H1 2024
Revenue£35.5m (+35%)£26.3m
Underlying operating profit£3.3m (+48%)£2.2m
Adjusted EBITDA£4.2m (+47%)£2.8m
Adjusted EPS16.4p (+59%)10.3p
Net cash£12.1m (debt‑free)£6.4m
Order book£35.1m£30.2m

These figures were driven by significant contracts — such as with West Midlands Police, a gaming resort in SE Asia, and Stagecoach — while expansions into the Philippines and strategic hires in UAE and North America signal international ambitions.

Bulls vs bears

What I like:

  1. Financial flexibility: With net cash more than doubling year-on-year and no debt, Synectics is well-positioned for organic or acquisitive growth.
  2. Growth across sectors: Gaining traction across leisure, public space, critical infrastructure, and transport testify to diversified demand.

What concerns me:

  1. Reliance on large contracts: Large contracts represent a significant proportion of total contracts. This is a potential concentration risk if major contracts don’t recur.
  2. Macroeconomic sensitivity: Synectics serves some clients in the leisure and public infrastructure sectors. This can be cyclically exposed. Economic slowdowns or reduced spending could dent order flow.
  3. Small-cap dynamics: As a smaller AIM-listed specialist, liquidity is limited and stock prices may swing sharply on sentiment shifts or headline-driven flows. The difference between the buy and sell price can also be significant.

The bottom line

Synectics has an exciting mix of operational momentum, an undemanding valuations, and shareholder returns. Analysts’ projections point to earnings expansion, a rising dividend yield, and growing cash reserves. If this were to happen, I’d expect to see shares push upwards.

For cautious investors, the company’s progress and perfect balance sheet may warrant a spot on a watchlist, especially if diversification in contracts and geography continues. However, reliance on major account deliveries and exposure to economic cycles are risks to monitor closely.

Personally, I’m going to be keeping a close eye on this stock. It doesn’t receive much attention from analysts or market commentators, and it may be going under the radar. I think it’s worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

