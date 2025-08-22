Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » It’s been a great week for this FTSE 250 legend. But will it last?

It’s been a great week for this FTSE 250 legend. But will it last?

Our writer reflects on the recent share price performance of a FTSE 250 icon that’s hit the buffers since becoming a listed company.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The share price of Dr Martens (LSE:DOCS), the renowned FTSE 250 bootmaker, has risen 17.9% over the past four trading days. The catalyst appears to be a note from Peel Hunt stating that the group is “making headway”.

The broker claims the investment case looks “increasingly positive”. It has set a new price target of 112p, which is around 27% higher than today’s (21 August) closing value. However, both remain well below the 370p offer price when the group listed in January 2021.

A difficult period

Since floating, the company’s struggled with falling demand. In light of its difficulties, it implemented a new strategy with an emphasis on cutting out wholesalers and diversifying into other product lines.

Comparing the group’s results for the year ended 31 March (FY25) with those two earlier years reveals a 21.5% drop in revenue and an 80% fall in adjusted profit before tax (PBT).

But there’s one financial measure that’s going in the other direction. Its gross profit margin improved from 61.8% in FY23 to 65% in FY25. In FY20 — the last full year before its IPO — it was 59.7%.

MeasureFY23FY24FY25
Revenue (£m)1,003.3877.1787.6
Adjusted profit before tax (£m)174.097.234.1
Gross margin (%)61.865.665.0
Source: company reports / FY = 31 March

On its website, the iconic 1460 boot — which still accounts for around 40% of sales — retails for £170. All other things being equal, a margin improvement of 5.3 percentage points means an additional £9 profit a pair. But a fall in sales means this hasn’t translated into a better bottom line. The group sold 0.6m fewer pairs of boots and sandals in FY25 than it did in FY20.

YearPairs sold (m)
FY2011.1
FY2112.7
FY2214.1
FY2313.8
FY2411.5
FY2510.5
Source: company reports

Mixed messages

And I think the group’s margin is an important issue to consider.

Its advertising targets a young, cool and trendy demographic yet its 65% margin is typical of a luxury brand. For example, it’s better than the 62.5% Burberry reported during its last financial year. And it’s not far behind the 67% achieved by LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton and Dior, in 2024.

This is a far cry from Dr Martens’ working-class roots. In 1960, shortly after the company was launched, its boots were sold to factory workers at £2 a pair. At today’s prices, this would be equivalent to just under £59. 

But the group has an ambition to become the world’s “most-desired premium footwear brand” so it’s clearly no accident that it’s seeking to move to upmarket status.

Green shoots

Dr Martens most recent update describes trading in America as “positive”. Asia’s also doing well. By contrast, the UK market is described as “challenging”.

Even so, the group confirmed it expects to deliver an adjusted PBT of around £56m for FY26. Yet despite its recent problems, it retains a global brand with an instantly-recognisable design. With an addressable market worth £179bn, the potential’s huge if it can get things right.

Personally, although I acknowledge that the business is going in the right direction, I can’t see it recapturing its former glories. I think price rises are taking it away from its core market. Also, with much of its manufacturing base in the Far East, its US imports are vulnerable to President Trump’s erratic trade policy. 

I wish the group well but it’s not for me. I’m not sure how it can embrace its reputation for “rebellious self-expression” with its desire to be viewed as a manufacturer of premium footwear.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE investment trust is stinking out my Stocks and Shares ISA. Time to sell?

| Paul Summers

A FTSE laggard is holding back the value of this Fool's ISA portfolio. With other stocks doing so well in…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Has the great Nvidia stock price crash started?

| Alan Oscroft

The Nvidia stock price surge has faltered, as the gap between tech stocks and the wider market grows. Is it…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Could this surging FTSE 100 stock rise another 40% in the next year?

| John Fieldsend

One analyst has this FTSE 100 stock pegged for a 40% gain over the next 12 months. Is it the…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

How 129 words just wiped 40% off this FTSE 250 stock!

| Ben McPoland

Does the 40% drop in the WH Smith (LON:SMWH) share price present an obvious dip-buying opportunity? Or is this FTSE…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

After last week’s results, I’m seriously keen on this record-high FTSE 100 dividend share

| Mark Hartley

At hitting a record high in the wake of stellar H1 results, could this 5.7%-yielding FTSE 100 stock be my…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could be huge market winners, says this ex-FTSE 100 fund manager

| Ben McPoland

This top-rated fund manager has identified a trio of growth firms that could be future stars of the stock market.…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the latest dividend forecasts for NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares

| Harvey Jones

The big FTSE 100 banks have rocketed in recent years, with NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares all smashing the index.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

How £10,000 today could become a £1,500-a-year second income by 2035

| Stephen Wright

The buy-to-let market in the UK might not be in great shape. But Stephen Wright thinks property could still be…

Read more »