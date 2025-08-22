Member Login
How 129 words just wiped 40% off this FTSE 250 stock!

Does the 40% drop in the WH Smith (LON:SMWH) share price present an obvious dip-buying opportunity? Or is this FTSE 250 stock just too risky right now?

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

WH Smith (LSE: SMWH) shareholders got a nasty surprise yesterday (21 August) when the share price crashed 40% to 660p. That puts the FTSE 250 stock at a 12-year low. Ouch!

I was bullish

In recent months, I had started to warm up to the WH Smith investment case. It was selling its high street stores, which were in structural decline, to focus on outlets in airports, hospitals, train and service stations.

I found the idea of WH Smith becoming a pureplay global travel retailer quite attractive. That’s because there’s a captive audience in airports, where people are often wadded up with holiday money (or what’s left of it), and usually in high spirits (at the start, at least).

Speaking personally, I’ve found myself reaching for pricey items in airports that I wouldn’t dream of buying in a local store. In theory, these locations should offer decent growth (higher footfall) and attractive retail margins.

Profitable niche businesses like this can make for very tidy investments. I’ve found this in my own portfolio by owning shares of Intuitive Surgical (robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery) and Games Workshop (tabletop miniature wargaming). Both stocks have more than doubled in the past three years.

Moreover, WH Smith’s operating in a growth market because international travel’s expected to surge over the next two decades as hundreds of millions more enter the middle classes. This will necessitate the buildout of airport and rail infrastructure (and more locations for WH Smith stores to pop up).

Accounting blunder

However, the investment case was damaged Thursday with a 129-word stock market update from the travel retailer: “A current financial review identified an overstatement of around £30m of expected Headline trading profit in North AmericaWH Smith now expects Headline trading profit… for the financial year ending 31 August 2025 to be approximately £25m, down from previous market expectations of approximately £55m“.

The company said this was “largely due to the accelerated recognition of supplier income“. This income involves rebates and discounts from suppliers, and is recognised as a deduction from cost of sales as they are earned for each contract.

This is a technical way of saying the firm booked money it was expecting to get from suppliers before it had actually earned it. WH Smith was counting its chickens before they had hatched, as it were.

Consequently, full-year pre-tax profit is expected to be around £110m rather than £140m. The board is parachuting in Deloitte to carry out “an independent and comprehensive review“.

Opportunity?

Is this an inviting dip-buying opportunity to consider? I’m not sure it is yet, even if this is just an accounting timing issue.

North America was WH Smith’s second-biggest profit driver last year. It has 340 stores there, including the InMotion chain, and it has been pitched as the key growth story. The waters are now muddier.

WH Smith also had net debt of £454m back in February. So this adds risk.

The dust needs to settle

This might be similar to housebuilder Vistry, which in late 2024 announced that a division had underestimated build costs. But then it kept delivering more bad news and the stock kept falling.

Due to all the uncertainty, which is likely to persist for some time, WH Smith could be a falling knife. I’m in no rush to buy the shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc and Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc, Intuitive Surgical, Vistry Group Plc, and WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

