Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 43%, Greggs is the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 this year. Can it recover?

Down 43%, Greggs is the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 this year. Can it recover?

Greggs shares have fallen 43% in 2025, making it the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250. Our writer examines the risks, rewards, and recovery prospects.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 250 is often home to the UK’s more domestically focused companies. Unlike the FTSE 100 giants with global reach, these mid-caps can be more vulnerable when the local economy slows. And few names are as tied to the fortunes of British high streets as Greggs (LSE: GRG).

This year, the nation’s favourite baker has endured a torrid time. A household brand famed for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, and vegan options, it has become the biggest loss-making share on the FTSE 250 in 2025. 

Let’s take a look at what has gone wrong and whether the company can claw back some value for shareholders.

A brutal fall

So far this year, Greggs’ shares have dropped 43%. For the 26 weeks to 28 June, pretax profit slipped 14.3% to £63.5m, down from £74.1m a year earlier. Operating profit fell to £70.4m from £75.8m.

Interestingly, sales still rose past £1bn, up from £960.6m. But like-for-like growth slowed, and heavy investment in supply and manufacturing has squeezed margins. 

Analysts Darren Shirley and Clive Black at Shore Capital have even questioned whether the chain has reached “peak relevance”. That is a worrying thought for such an iconic high street presence.

Pushing forward

Greggs, however, is pressing ahead with expansion. In the first-half of the year, it opened 87 new shops while closing 56, resulting in 31 net additions. At the end of June, 2,649 shops were trading. Management still expects to open between 140 and 150 new shops in 2025.

“I completely do not believe we’ve reached peak Greggs”, CEO Roisin Currie insisted in an interview with Reuters. “There are still significant parts of the UK where you cannot access a Greggs.”

That optimism is welcome, though challenges remain. Last month, the company warned that full-year profits could be “modestly below” 2024 levels after sales were hit by June’s heatwave.

Financials look tempting

From a valuation perspective, Greggs now looks cheap. A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.77 suggest the market may be underestimating the business. 

The balance sheet is healthy enough, with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 0.79 – although a quick ratio of 0.3 highlights potential liquidity pressure if conditions worsen.

Perhaps most appealing is the dividend yield, currently sitting at 4.4%. With a payout ratio of 48.5%, the income looks sustainable for now. For income investors, that is a tasty prospect.

Risks ahead

Greggs’ traditional model of selling indulgent baked goods may be losing steam. The firm has worked to diversify into healthier sandwiches and salads, but rivals such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco already dominate that space at lower prices. If customers fall out of love with sausage rolls, the dividend alone won’t save the company.

In my opinion, Greggs looks attractively undervalued at today’s price. And with both income and recovery potential, it’s a stock worth considering, in my book. But the risk is clear: if the chain cannot adapt to shifting tastes, it could face a long slide towards irrelevance.

Personally, I would hate to see this British institution disappear from the high street, so I really hope it’s got a few more tricks up its sleeve.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Greggs Plc and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett holds just a single FTSE 100 stock and it looks cheap

| John Fieldsend

The portfolio of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is almost entirely US-focused except with one, cheap-looking, exception on the FTSE 100.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for £500 in monthly passive income starting from zero

| Mark Hartley

Investing regularly in the stock market can provide a path to building a second income. Our writer explores how this…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Legal & General shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares have trailed their sector in recent years but investors still get a brilliant dividend income from…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Trading around a 17-year high now, is there any value left in Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have shot up over the past year, boosted by strong results. However, I think they're still 43% underpriced…

Read more »

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

I sleep easier at night because of these FTSE 100 defensive stocks

| Mark Hartley

As geopolitical risks continue to threaten the global economy, here are three FTSE 100 defensive stocks I feel comfortable holding…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d never heard of — until they soared nearly 40% this week!

| Mark Hartley

Two little-known FTSE shares, Shield Therapeutics and Pantheon Resources, soared up to 40% this week. Could these growth stocks keep…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares boast an unbelievable past performance, but investing is all about the future so where can the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

It’s never too late to consider buying top FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The highest dividend yields might be falling, but I still think the FTSE 100 could be the best index in…

Read more »