Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 11% since June, is this FTSE 250 high-tech defence firm a huge bargain now?

Down 11% since June, is this FTSE 250 high-tech defence firm a huge bargain now?

This FTSE 250 firm looks well placed to benefit from big rises in NATO spending, given its leadership in advanced-tech defence products and services.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Tech-based FTSE 250 defence firm Chemring (LSE: CHG) is down 11% from its 6 June 12-month traded high of £5.39.

This could indicate that the underlying business is worth less than it was before. Or it could signal that a bargain is to be had.

I took a deep dive into the company and ran the key numbers to ascertain which is true here.

The business

Chemring is a leader in Sensors & Information, and Countermeasures & Energetics products for the defence sector. These are used in chemical and biological threat detection, electronic warfare, and the detection of improvised explosive devices, among others.

It supplies 85% of NATO’s air fleets and 60% of its naval fleets with key defence equipment. The firm is also a precision technology supplier to SpaceX and NASA. And it is on the UK Ministry of Defence’s ‘trusted supplier’ list for a range of cyber defence and other systems.

In June, it bought Landguard Systems, which designs and manufactures advanced radio equipment focused on intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. Chemring expects this deal to boost earnings by the end of October 2026, although it has not specified by how much.

Recent results

H1 2025’s results saw record order intake rise 42% year on year to £488m. This swelled the order book by 25% to £1.304bn, the highest in Chemring’s history.

Underlying profit increased 8% to £27.1m, and underlying profit margin rose to 11.6% from 11.2%. Revenue climbed 5% to £234.3m over the half, driven by 20.4% growth in Countermeasures & Energetics.

A risk here is any major fault in one of its key products, which could be costly to fix and could damage its reputation.

However, Chemring believes it is in a good position to increase revenue to £1bn by 2030, from £510m last year. It bases this on “growing geopolitical uncertainty resulting in increased defence expenditure, particularly across NATO.”

Indeed, June’s 2025 NATO Summit saw members commit to spending 5% of their gross domestic product on defence every year. This compares to an average of 2% last year.

So are the shares a bargain?

The discounted cash flow (DCF) method pinpoints where any stock price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

As a standalone valuation, it is also unaffected by under- or overvaluations in the sector in which a firm operates.

The DCF for Chemring shows its shares are 31% undervalued at their current price of £5.33.

Therefore, their fair value is £7.72 – so Chemring is currently in bargain territory.

Will I buy the stock?

I already have holdings in two defence stocks – BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce – so another one would unbalance my portfolio.

However, I think it is well worth considering for investors whose portfolios it suits.

The buoyant defence sector, strong recent results, and undervalued share price are major positives for Chemring.

Perhaps even more compelling to me is that analysts forecast its earnings will increase 15.9% a year to the end of 2027. And it is ultimately growth here that powers any firm’s share price higher over time.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Chemring Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett holds just a single FTSE 100 stock and it looks cheap

| John Fieldsend

The portfolio of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is almost entirely US-focused except with one, cheap-looking, exception on the FTSE 100.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for £500 in monthly passive income starting from zero

| Mark Hartley

Investing regularly in the stock market can provide a path to building a second income. Our writer explores how this…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Down 43%, Greggs is the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250 this year. Can it recover?

| Mark Hartley

Greggs shares have fallen 43% in 2025, making it the worst-performing stock on the FTSE 250. Our writer examines the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Legal & General shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares have trailed their sector in recent years but investors still get a brilliant dividend income from…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Trading around a 17-year high now, is there any value left in Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have shot up over the past year, boosted by strong results. However, I think they're still 43% underpriced…

Read more »

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

I sleep easier at night because of these FTSE 100 defensive stocks

| Mark Hartley

As geopolitical risks continue to threaten the global economy, here are three FTSE 100 defensive stocks I feel comfortable holding…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d never heard of — until they soared nearly 40% this week!

| Mark Hartley

Two little-known FTSE shares, Shield Therapeutics and Pantheon Resources, soared up to 40% this week. Could these growth stocks keep…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what £10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth in a year

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares boast an unbelievable past performance, but investing is all about the future so where can the FTSE 100…

Read more »