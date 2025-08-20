Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Worried about inflation? Here are 3 dividend shares to consider buying

Worried about inflation? Here are 3 dividend shares to consider buying

Dividend shares are one way of taking the battle to rising inflation. Our writer picks out three FTSE 100 stocks that might appeal to Foolish investors.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Inflation in newspapers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

UK inflation climbed to 3.8% in July — the highest level since January 2024 — and there’s a chance it could go even higher. For this reason, I’ve been looking for dividend shares that investors may wish to consider buying.

It’s not just because these businesses pay passive income. It’s also because the sectors in which they operate have tended to fare better than most when prices are rising.

Steady demand

An investment in Tesco (LSE: TSCO) isn’t free of risk. A massive market share doesn’t change the fact that it will always face strong competition for shoppers’ cash, particularly from German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Getting exposure to the stock today would also require someone to pay the equivalent of 15 times earnings. That’s not much more than the average valuation in the UK stock market. But it’s rather expensive among Consumer Defensive stocks and compared to listed rivals like Sainsbury.

Still, I reckon this business is worth a closer look. Regardless of where inflation is going, it’s hard to get away from the fact that we’ll still need to eat. Tesco can also use Clubcard pricing as a way of keeping people loyal.

The forecast dividend yield of 3.2% looks set to be easily covered by expected profit, even if it’s far from the highest in the FTSE 100 index. This last point brings me to another potential option for generating a second income.

Monster dividend yield

One way of boosting the average yield within a portfolio is to own shares in insurance and retirement specialist Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The yield here stands at a stonking 8.4%. That’s way over double July’s inflation reading.

A firm like this might be a decent hedge because it can easily reprice its policies to take account of rising prices. This brings in more revenue, which helps to offset higher costs.

Another attraction from an income perspective is the fact that it’s got a great track record of raising the amount of cash it returns to investors year after year.

All that said, Legal & General’s heavy exposure to the UK could come back to bite it if the economy weakens further. So, it’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

Cheap passive income

For even more diversification, I reckon GSK (LSE: GSK) warrants consideration. While it shares many of the same defensive properties as Tesco — such as stable demand — the pharmaceutical giant also generates sales from around the world. The latter arguably gives investors an extra layer of protection in the event of UK inflation outpacing that of other economies.

Here, the dividend yield stands at 4.5%. The shares look seriously cheap too, trading at a little less than nine times earnings.

One reason for the low price tag is because the industry is currently facing tariff-related headwinds. On top of this, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr is a known critic of vaccines — GSK’s ‘bread and butter’.

Personally, I’m not concerned by temporary political shenanigans. We favour taking a long-term view of any investment at Fool UK. What’s arguably more important is that the company’s treatment pipeline continues to bear fruit.

And with AI now being employed by the £60bn cap to aid drug discovery, GSK’s outlook may actually be better than the performance of its share price suggests.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, J Sainsbury Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks to consider buying while they’re this cheap

| Ben McPoland

Our writer picks out a trio of cheap small-cap stocks that he thinks are worth considering. Each business continues to…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Growth Shares

2 UK stocks that could benefit from higher inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of UK stocks that could be resilient to rising inflation due to specific features…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how UK shares could boost savers’ wealth by £37k!

| Royston Wild

Buying UK and international shares in an ISA or other investment product can help investors effectively balance risk and reward.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Alex Karp appears to be the ‘new Elon Musk’. So should I buy Palantir stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Confident and outspoken, Alex Karp is making a name for himself in the corporate world. And Palantir stock is soaring…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I just bought more of this world-class FTSE 100 stock while it’s down 24%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock hasn’t participated in the index’s recent rally. So Edward Sheldon just topped up his holding, taking…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Why the JD Sports share price rocketed 7% yesterday

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines why the JD Sports share price soared yesterday and what the implications are for the company when…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Time is money: when aiming for a second income, both play a key role

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates how much money – and time – is required to earn a meaningful second income by investing…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price overvalued? A 48% rally continues despite lacklustre results

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley questions the value of the BT share price after weak results fail to explain its impressive growth. Is…

Read more »