Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These soaring UK shares are smashing the S&P 500

These soaring UK shares are smashing the S&P 500

Mark Hartley identifies two UK shares that are giving the US market a run for its money. But are they worth considering for their long-term value?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When it comes to growth, the conversation usually circles back to the US. However, while the S&P 500‘s been the benchmark for global markets for years, in 2025 UK shares are competing toe-to-toe with their American rivals. 

In fact, some are comfortably outpacing the pack. So I’ve identified two FTSE 100 stocks to consider that not only hold their own but are also making significant moves this year. That said, for now, I prefer one to the other.

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa‘s (LSE: AAF) a wireless telecommunications provider serving 14 countries across the continent. It’s not a household name in Britain, but its share price performance has been impossible to ignore.

After posting better-than-expected quarterly results in July, the stock surged to a record high of 194.9p. Operating profit climbed 33% in Q1 to $446m, fuelling a rally that’s seen the stock jump 90% since January. That’s nine times the return of the S&P 500.

Even against US giants, Airtel Africa looks impressive. AT&T‘s up 26% this year, Verizon, just 10%. Forecasts suggest the company’s earnings per share could triple over the next three years, while revenue may reach £6.55bn by 2028.

The growth story’s compelling, but there are risks. Airtel Africa carries significant foreign-currency debt. A sharp devaluation of the Nigerian naira or other local currencies could inflate repayment costs and dent earnings. Volatility’s therefore part of the package.

Still, with Africa’s wireless and mobile data markets expanding rapidly, I see this as a growth stock with long-term potential.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.) develops implants for joint repair and advanced wound care solutions. Earlier this month, the firm unveiled half-year trading results that delivered a pleasant surprise. Trading profit rose 11.2%, and a £500m share buyback programme was announced. Investors responded with enthusiasm.

So far in 2025, shares are up 36% — triple the S&P 500’s return. Against US peers, it’s in an even stronger position. Stryker‘s up just 5.36% while Zimmer‘s actually fallen 3.5%. On valuation, the stock also looks cheap, with a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of only 0.56.

What stands out is the operational progress. Earnings have surged 55% and net margins have widened to 7% from 4.7%, showing the impact of cost efficiencies. Debt’s well-covered, cash flow looks strong and analysts at Jefferies even called it a safe-haven stock in the face of wider tariff concerns.

That said, there are some risks. Return on capital employed (ROCE) has fallen sharply over the past five years, from 14% to just 6%, and its orthopaedics division’s been losing market share in the US. This raises concerns about long-term competitiveness.

While I think Smith & Nephew’s defensive qualities are attractive and make it one to think about, I want to see improvements in efficiency and market share before seeing it as a long-term winner.

The bottom line

The FTSE 100’s been stepping up in 2025, and these two UK shares prove it. Airtel Africa looks like a high-growth play on a booming market, albeit with currency risks. Smith & Nephew meanwhile, offers resilience and solid cash flow but needs to tackle some structural challenges.

Either way, it’s refreshing to see UK shares not just keeping up with the S&P 500 but overtaking it in certain areas.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Airtel Africa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

BHP shares rise on strong trading update! Is it time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

BHP shares are up thanks to a strong operational update in tough conditions. Discover why I believe they could continue…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

Why the next two weeks will be huge for the Nvidia share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up both the upcoming earnings and headline risk regarding Chinese exports as volatility events for the Nvidia…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Looking for stocks to buy? Here are 3 shares the pros have been snapping up

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are many different ways to identify stocks to buy. One strategy that Edward Sheldon finds very effective is to…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Has the Marks & Spencer share price lost it’s spark?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Marks & Spencer share price performance has been underwhelming recently, but eyes up the…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

3 shares I’ve just sold in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he ditched this high-yield FTSE 100 stock, as well as two lesser-known growth names in his…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this superb 8.3%-yielding FTSE 100 passive income superstar stock after strong H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This top FTSE dividend share delivers huge passive income flows, which are forecast to rise in the coming years. It…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Still trading near a 14-year high, how close to ‘fair value’ is Tesco’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has risen a long way recently, but does this mean no value is left in it? I…

Read more »