Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in August

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Relx (LSE: RELX)

  • The AI-driven fraud detection business has transformed Relx, with its rapid and discreet identity verification services now contributing a substantial share of the company’s revenues.
  • Identity verification and fraud detection have become essential drivers of e-commerce, evolving into a major industry in their own right — proof that in the digital economy, data is indeed the new oil.
  • In its latest interim results, Relx reported a 7% increase in revenue and a 9% rise in adjusted EPS, alongside a 7% year-on-year uplift in the interim dividend to 19.5p.
  • Looking ahead, Relx anticipates sustained positive momentum across the group and expects to deliver another year of strong growth in both revenue and operating profit.
  • The group’s improving long-term growth trajectory is being fuelled by an ongoing shift in its business mix towards higher-growth analytics and decision tools that deliver greater value to customers.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Relx plc.

