Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Relx (LSE: RELX)
- The AI-driven fraud detection business has transformed Relx, with its rapid and discreet identity verification services now contributing a substantial share of the company’s revenues.
- Identity verification and fraud detection have become essential drivers of e-commerce, evolving into a major industry in their own right — proof that in the digital economy, data is indeed the new oil.
- In its latest interim results, Relx reported a 7% increase in revenue and a 9% rise in adjusted EPS, alongside a 7% year-on-year uplift in the interim dividend to 19.5p.
- Looking ahead, Relx anticipates sustained positive momentum across the group and expects to deliver another year of strong growth in both revenue and operating profit.
- The group’s improving long-term growth trajectory is being fuelled by an ongoing shift in its business mix towards higher-growth analytics and decision tools that deliver greater value to customers.