Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Beware! Traders are betting these UK shares will fall

Beware! Traders are betting these UK shares will fall

It’s always worth keeping an eye on which UK shares are popular with short sellers. Paul Summers highlights the top three, one of which is a FTSE 100 stalwart.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Good stock-picking isn’t just about knowing which companies are worth backing; it’s also about knowing which to avoid. With the latter in mind, I’ve been looking at three UK shares that are, as I type, some of the most popular among short-sellers — traders betting their prices will go down.

Sales crumble

To some extent, the hate for Domino’s Pizza (LSE: DOM) is understandable. Investors have lost their appetite for the FTSE 250 member in recent times as the cost-of-living crisis has changed consumer behaviour and, consequently, impacted earnings. Only this month, management warned that full-year profit would come in lower than previously expected, not helped by higher staffing costs.

If there’s a silver lining to this cloud, it’s that rivals like Pizza Hut are also feeling the pain and closing sites for good. This could work in Domino’s favour if/when the good times return.

The stock changes hands on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11 as well — arguably cheap given the high operating margins posted year after year. The 5.6% dividend yield is similarly attractive and, while never guaranteed, should be covered by expected profit.

The sizzling UK weather is unlikely to have been good for sales. But the inevitable arrival of colder days might mean brave contrarians will want to consider this one.

Sinking share price

Also on the list of most shorted UK shares is AIM-listed Ashtead Technology Holdings (LSE: AT.). Again, this isn’t all that surprising. The value of the company — which provides subsea technology solutions to the global offshore energy sector — has fallen by a little over 40% in 2025 alone.

Ashtead has faced a number of issues, including geopolitical pressures and “significant disruption in the US market“. In July, it stated that full-year adjusted earnings would now come in “modestly below” its previous estimate. It looks like some traders believe the actual result could be even worse than feared.

Despite the awful recent form, this company has still more than doubled in value since 2021. A P/E of just eight for FY25 suggests a lot of bad news is factored in as well.

Half-year numbers are due on 26 August. An unexpected bit of good news could see the shares jump. Any worsening could easily leave even new holders under water. This is a bit too risky for me, as things stand.

But the ‘winner’ is…

Occupying top spot is Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY). Initially, I found this rather surprising. After all, the company’s share price, while lagging the FTSE 100 index slightly, is still up 10% year to date. That’s fairly impressive considering that the consumer economy is hardly firing on all cylinders. The yield of 6.1% is tempting too.

Dig a bit deeper, however, and I can see why some short sellers are salivating.

Sainsbury has already signalled that this year’s profits will be flat at best due to price wars. Margins could be trimmed further if costs keeps rising. Elsewhere, sales at Argos have been falling.

Most worrying for me though has been the significant selling by numerous directors, including CEO Simon Roberts. Executives clearly have the right to protect their wealth. But the fact that this happened en masse in April and May makes this Fool reluctant to ponder taking a position today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Technology Plc, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, and J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

See how much ISA investors need to aim for to achieve a £3,000 monthly second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it's possible to build a second income totalling £36,000 a year, from a portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

BHP shares rise on strong trading update! Is it time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

BHP shares are up thanks to a strong operational update in tough conditions. Discover why I believe they could continue…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

Why the next two weeks will be huge for the Nvidia share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up both the upcoming earnings and headline risk regarding Chinese exports as volatility events for the Nvidia…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

These soaring UK shares are smashing the S&P 500

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley identifies two UK shares that are giving the US market a run for its money. But are they…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Looking for stocks to buy? Here are 3 shares the pros have been snapping up

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are many different ways to identify stocks to buy. One strategy that Edward Sheldon finds very effective is to…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Has the Marks & Spencer share price lost it’s spark?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Marks & Spencer share price performance has been underwhelming recently, but eyes up the…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

3 shares I’ve just sold in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he ditched this high-yield FTSE 100 stock, as well as two lesser-known growth names in his…

Read more »